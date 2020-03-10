24 CHL grads claim Atlantic University Sport supremacy with UNB Reds
The New Brunswick Reds have been crowned the Atlantic University Sport playoff champions for the third year running after coming away with a series-deciding 5-1 victory versus the Acadia Axemen on Friday.
The Reds, who will now move on to the 2020 U SPORTS University Cup, ice a lineup that counts 24 Canadian Hockey League graduates including 14 forwards, eight defencemen, and two goaltenders:
Forwards
Stephen Anderson, Cape Breton Eagles 2015
Kris Bennett, Saginaw Spirit 2017
Tyler Boland, Rimouski Oceanic 2017
Matthew Boucher, Quebec Remparts 2018
Oliver Cooper, Charlottetown Islanders 2016
Samuel Dove-McFalls, Rimouski Oceanic 2018
Brady Gilmour, Saginaw Spirit 2019
Alexandre Goulet, Victoriaville Tigres 2017
Ben Hawerchuk, Barrie Colts 2019
James McEwan, Guelph Storm 2018
Mark Rassell, Medicine Hat Tigers 2018
Dylan Seitz, Moncton Wildcats 2020
Mark Simpson, Acadie-Bathurst Titan 2016
Patrick Watling, Soo Greyhounds 2014
Defencemen
Noah Carroll, Soo Greyhounds 2018
Benjamin Gagne, Saint John Sea Dogs 2019
Joe Gatenby, Kamloops Blazers 2018
Connor Hall, Kitchener Rangers 2019
Olivier LeBlanc, Cape Breton Eagles 2017
Marcus McIvor, North Bay Battalion 2015
Matt Murphy, Saint John Sea Dogs 2016
Tristan Pomerleau, Victoriaville Tigres 2017
Goaltenders
Samuel Harvey, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 2019
Rylan Parenteau, Tri-City Americans 2017
The eight-team 2020 U SPORTS University Cup features three conference champions, three conference runners-up, the bronze medalist from Ontario University Athletics, as well as the host Acadia Axemen, with tournament play taking place from Mar. 12-15.