24 CHL grads claim Atlantic University Sport supremacy with UNB Reds

The New Brunswick Reds have been crowned the Atlantic University Sport playoff champions for the third year running after coming away with a series-deciding 5-1 victory versus the Acadia Axemen on Friday.

The Reds, who will now move on to the 2020 U SPORTS University Cup, ice a lineup that counts 24 Canadian Hockey League graduates including 14 forwards, eight defencemen, and two goaltenders:

Forwards

Stephen Anderson, Cape Breton Eagles 2015

Kris Bennett, Saginaw Spirit 2017

Tyler Boland, Rimouski Oceanic 2017

Matthew Boucher, Quebec Remparts 2018

Oliver Cooper, Charlottetown Islanders 2016

Samuel Dove-McFalls, Rimouski Oceanic 2018

Brady Gilmour, Saginaw Spirit 2019

Alexandre Goulet, Victoriaville Tigres 2017

Ben Hawerchuk, Barrie Colts 2019

James McEwan, Guelph Storm 2018

Mark Rassell, Medicine Hat Tigers 2018

Dylan Seitz, Moncton Wildcats 2020

Mark Simpson, Acadie-Bathurst Titan 2016

Patrick Watling, Soo Greyhounds 2014

Defencemen

Noah Carroll, Soo Greyhounds 2018

Benjamin Gagne, Saint John Sea Dogs 2019

Joe Gatenby, Kamloops Blazers 2018

Connor Hall, Kitchener Rangers 2019

Olivier LeBlanc, Cape Breton Eagles 2017

Marcus McIvor, North Bay Battalion 2015

Matt Murphy, Saint John Sea Dogs 2016

Tristan Pomerleau, Victoriaville Tigres 2017

Goaltenders

Samuel Harvey, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 2019

Rylan Parenteau, Tri-City Americans 2017

The eight-team 2020 U SPORTS University Cup features three conference champions, three conference runners-up, the bronze medalist from Ontario University Athletics, as well as the host Acadia Axemen, with tournament play taking place from Mar. 12-15.