23 CHLers to represent Canada at 2022 World Juniors

Hockey Canada has named 23 CHL players to its roster for the 2022 World Juniors.

The 25-man squad features three goaltenders, eight defencemen and 14 forwards. Ottawa 67’s head coach, Dave Cameron, will lead the hosts at the tournament.

“We are excited to unveil the 25 players who will represent Canada at the World Juniors, as we believe we have assembled a team that will give us the best chance to win a gold medal on home ice,” said Alan Millar, director of player personnel. “We know this group of players and staff will represent our country with pride and embrace the opportunity to compete in a unique summer event in Edmonton.”

Of the 23 CHL players selected, 10 come from the WHL, seven from the OHL and six from the QMJHL. The squad features 2021-22 CHL Player of the Year, Logan Stankoven, Memorial Cup MVP, William Dufour and QMJHL Defenceman of the Year, Lukas Cormier.

Kamloops goaltender, and reigning CHL Goaltender of the Year, Dylan Garand, is the only returnee from the Canadian squad that won silver in 2021. All but two players, Connor Bedard and Brett Brochu, are NHL drafted.

Everett, Kamloops and Sault Ste. Marie each have two representatives; Ronan Seely and Olen Zellweger (EVE), Garand and Stankoven (KAM) and Ryan O’Rourke and Jack Thompson (SOO).

The 2022 World Juniors begins Aug. 9. Canada opens its campaign Aug. 10 against Latvia and will also face Slovakia, Czechia and Finland in the round-robin. All games can be seen live on TSN and RDS. All four of Canada’s round-robin games will begin at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

23 CHL players named to Hockey Canada’s 2022 World Juniors Roster:

Goaltenders:

Brett Brochu (London/OHL)

Sebastian Cossa (Edmonton/WHL)

Dylan Garand (Kamloops/WHL)

Defencemen:

Lukas Cormier (Charlottetown/QMJHL)

Daemon Hunt (Moose Jaw/WHL)

Carson Lambos (Winnipeg/WHL)

Ryan O’Rourke (Sault Ste. Marie/OHL)

Ronan Seeley (Everett/WHL)

Jack Thompson (Sault Ste. Marie/OHL)

Olen Zellweger (Everett/WHL)

Forwards:

Connor Bedard (Regina/WHL)

Will Cuylle (Windsor/OHL)

Elliot Desnoyers (Halifax/QMJHL)

Willian Dufour (Saint John/QMJHL)

Tyson Foerster (Barrie/OHL)

Tyson Gaucher (Quebec/QMJHL)

Riley Greig (Brandon/WHL)

Riley Kidney (Acadie-Bathurst/QMJHL)

Mason McTavish (Hamilton/OHL)

Zack Ostapchuk (Vancouver/WHL(

Brennan Othmann (Flint/OHL)

Joshua Roy (Sherbrooke/QMJHL)

Logan Stankoven (Kamloops/WHL)