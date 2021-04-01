23 CHL players to represent Canada at 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship
CALGARY – Hockey Canada has unveiled 23 Canadian Hockey League players named to Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team for the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship, April 26-May 6 in Frisco and Plano, Texas.
The roster includes players who played for Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red or Team Canada White at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Medicine Hat, Alta., and Swift Current, Sask.
“We are excited to announce the players that have been selected to wear the Maple Leaf at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship,” said Hockey Canada Director of Player Personnel Alan Millar. “Despite a difficult year for our players and staff, we are confident this group will represent our country with pride while giving us a chance to compete for a gold medal in Texas.”
Prior to travelling to Frisco on April 17, players and staff will self-isolate at home starting April 12 and will be tested for COVID-19 three times. Upon arrival in Texas, all team personnel will enter a four-day quarantine at the hotel before starting a pre-tournament camp on April 21. The team will take on Finland in its lone pre-tournament game on April 24 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.
Canada will open the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship against Sweden on April 26 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, and will also take on Latvia, Switzerland and Belarus in preliminary-round action.
Since 2002, Canada has won three gold medals at the IIHF U18 World Championship (2003, 2008, 2013), in addition to one silver (2005) and three bronze (2012, 2014, 2015).
Forwards
Connor Bedard, Regina Pats
Ethan Del Mastro, Mississauga Steelheads
Dylan Guenther, Edmonton Oil Kings
Brett Harrison, Oshawa Generals
Wyatt Johnston, Windsor Spitfires
Mason McTavish, Peterborough Petes
Brennan Othmann, Flint Firebirds
Francesco Pinelli, Kitchener Rangers
Conner Roulette, Seattle Thunderbirds
Cole Sillinger, Medicine Hat Tigers
Logan Stankoven, Kamloops Blazers
Chase Stillman, Sudbury Wolves
Ryan Winterton, Hamilton Bulldogs
Shane Wright, Kingston Frontenacs
Danny Zhilkin, Guelph Storm
Defencemen
Nolan Allan, Prince Albert Raiders
Brandt Clarke, Barrie Colts
Carson Lambos, Winnipeg ICE
Jack Matier, Ottawa 67’s
Olen Zellweger, Everett Silvertips
Goaltenders
Tyler Brennan, Prince George Cougars
Benjamin Gaudreau, Sarnia Sting
Thomas Milic, Seattle Thunderbirds