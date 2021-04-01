CALGARY – Hockey Canada has unveiled 23 Canadian Hockey League players named to Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team for the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship, April 26-May 6 in Frisco and Plano, Texas.

The roster includes players who played for Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red or Team Canada White at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Medicine Hat, Alta., and Swift Current, Sask.

“We are excited to announce the players that have been selected to wear the Maple Leaf at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship,” said Hockey Canada Director of Player Personnel Alan Millar. “Despite a difficult year for our players and staff, we are confident this group will represent our country with pride while giving us a chance to compete for a gold medal in Texas.”

Prior to travelling to Frisco on April 17, players and staff will self-isolate at home starting April 12 and will be tested for COVID-19 three times. Upon arrival in Texas, all team personnel will enter a four-day quarantine at the hotel before starting a pre-tournament camp on April 21. The team will take on Finland in its lone pre-tournament game on April 24 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Canada will open the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship against Sweden on April 26 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, and will also take on Latvia, Switzerland and Belarus in preliminary-round action.

Since 2002, Canada has won three gold medals at the IIHF U18 World Championship (2003, 2008, 2013), in addition to one silver (2005) and three bronze (2012, 2014, 2015).

For more information on Hockey Canada and Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team, please visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow along via social media on Facebook and Twitter.

23 CHL players to represent Canada at 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship

Forwards

Connor Bedard, Regina Pats

Ethan Del Mastro, Mississauga Steelheads

Dylan Guenther, Edmonton Oil Kings

Brett Harrison, Oshawa Generals

Wyatt Johnston, Windsor Spitfires

Mason McTavish, Peterborough Petes

Brennan Othmann, Flint Firebirds

Francesco Pinelli, Kitchener Rangers

Conner Roulette, Seattle Thunderbirds

Cole Sillinger, Medicine Hat Tigers

Logan Stankoven, Kamloops Blazers

Chase Stillman, Sudbury Wolves

Ryan Winterton, Hamilton Bulldogs

Shane Wright, Kingston Frontenacs

Danny Zhilkin, Guelph Storm

Defencemen

Nolan Allan, Prince Albert Raiders

Brandt Clarke, Barrie Colts

Carson Lambos, Winnipeg ICE

Jack Matier, Ottawa 67’s

Olen Zellweger, Everett Silvertips

Goaltenders

Tyler Brennan, Prince George Cougars

Benjamin Gaudreau, Sarnia Sting

Thomas Milic, Seattle Thunderbirds