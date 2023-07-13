23 CHL players named to Canada’s 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup roster

Twenty-three CHL players will represent Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup later this month in Czechia and Slovakia.

Twelve members of the squad play in the OHL, eight in the WHL and three in the QMJHL. Of the 24-man roster, that features three goaltenders, seven defencemen and 14 forwards, 96 per cent play in the CHL.

Nineteen CHL clubs are represented with Mississauga (Ryan Leeanders/Porter Martone), Ottawa (Henry Mews/Frankie Marrelli), Saginaw (Michael Misa/Zayne Parekh) and Windsor (Anthony Cristoforo/Liam Greentree) having two representatives each.

“We are excited to unveil this group of accomplished athletes that have earned the opportunity to represent Canada and defend our gold medal at this year’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup,” said Alan Millar, director of player personnel. “Earning a spot to represent your country is an exciting opportunity, and we know each athlete will embrace the opportunity to wear the Maple Leaf in Slovakia and Czechia later this month.”

CHL and QMJHL Rookie of the Year, Maxim Massé (CHI) was selected as was WHL winner Ryder Ritchie (PA). Misa was the OHL’s Rookie of the Year a year ago.

Berkly Catton (SPO) and Gabriel D’Aigle (VIC) are also included after they helped Canada win bronze at the 2023 U18 World Championships earlier this year.

Canada won the 2022 tournament in Red Deer in dominant fashion as they outscored their opponents 34-3 as they went a perfect 5-0-0. It was the 23rd gold medal in program history in their 31st appearance.

Canada will face Finland (July 31), Slovakia (Aug. 1) and Switzerland (Aug. 2) in round-robin action while the final is slated for Aug. 5. All games can be seen live on TSN and RDS.

23 CHL players named to Canada’s 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Roster:

Goaltenders:

Gabriel D’Aigle (Victoriaville/QMJHL)

Ryan Leenders (Mississauga/OHL)

Defencemen:

Anthony Cristoforo (Windsor/OHL)

Ben Danford (Oshawa/OHL)

Sam Dickinson (London/OHL)

Charlie Elick (Brandon/WHL)

Frankie Marrelli (Ottawa/OHL)

Henry Mews (Ottawa/OHL)

Zayne Parekh (Saginaw/OHL)

Forwards:

Cole Beaudoin (Barrie/OHL)

Berkly Catton (Spokane/WHL)

Jordan Gavin (Tri-City/WHL)

Liam Greentree (Windsor/OHL)

Ollie Josephson (Red Deer/WHL)

Cayden Lindstrom (Medicine Hat/WHL)

Porter Martone (Mississauga/OHL)

Maxim Massé (Chicoutimi/QMJHL)

Roger McQueen (Brandon/WHL)

Michael Misa (Saginaw/OHL)

Justin Poirier (Baie-Comeau/QMJHL)

Ryder Ritchie (Prince Albert/WHL)

Malcolm Spence (Erie/OHL)

Carson Wetsch (Calgary/WHL)