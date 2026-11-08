23 CHL players earn medals at 2026 U17 World Challenge

46 current CHL players accounted for 34.1% of tournament rosters — the largest contingent of any development league

Twenty-three players from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) earned medals at the 2026 U17 World Challenge, which concluded Saturday in Oakville, Ontario. Canada Red’s bronze-medal team featured 22 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) players, while Matyas Čutta (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL) earned silver with Czechia. The medallists included 11 players from the OHL, six from the WHL, and six from the QMJHL.

Canada Red defeated Canada White 8-4 in the bronze-medal game, led by three-point performances from captain Liam Pue (Regina Pats / WHL), who scored twice and added an assist, and Jakob Royer (Victoriaville Tigres / QMJHL), who contributed a goal and two assists. Reid Nicol (Everett Silvertips / WHL) scored the eventual winner early in the second period, while Owen Loftus (North Bay Battalion / OHL) made 36 saves.

Maddox Schultz (Regina Pats / WHL) led the tournament with six goals and 16 points (6G-10A) in five games for Canada White, bringing his career U17 World Challenge total to 25 points (12G-13A) in 10 games. Schultz was one of three CHL players named to the tournament all-star team, alongside Canada White defenceman Adrian Sgro (Sarnia Sting / OHL) and Canada Red forward Kash Kwajah (Sudbury Wolves / OHL). Sgro scored twice in the bronze-medal game.

An additional 24 CHL prospects reached the podium: 22 with the gold-medal-winning United States, one with Canada Red, and one with Czechia. In the Americans’ 3-0 gold-medal victory, Brandon Wheat Kings prospect Carter Morris scored twice, Flint Firebirds prospect Cameron Evans added an empty-net goal, and Saginaw Spirit prospect Mason Martin recorded a 30-save shutout. Martin and Brantford Bulldogs prospect Drew Daley also earned tournament all-star honours.

The CHL was represented throughout both Canadian coaching and support staffs. Dan DaSilva (Saskatoon Blades / WHL) guided Canada Red to bronze, while Dylan Smoskowitz (Barrie Colts / OHL) led Canada White. Mike Johnston (Portland Winterhawks / WHL) served as assistant general manager for both teams, with Dave Drinkill (Saginaw Spirit / OHL) and Dylan Seca (Sarnia Sting / OHL) serving as directors of hockey operations for Canada Red and Canada White, respectively.

Overall, 46 current CHL players represented the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL at the tournament — the largest player contingent of any development league. They accounted for 34.1% of the event’s 135 rostered players. That group included Finland’s Hannu Packalen (Ottawa 67’s / OHL), who made his OHL debut this season while playing primarily with the Navan Grads of the CCHL. An additional 25 prospects brought the CHL’s total representation to 71 players across five countries.

More than 2,200 NHL draft picks have competed at the U17 World Challenge since its inception in 1986. Previously known as the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and Quebec Esso Cup, the event has featured 12 CHL alumni who were selected first overall at the NHL Draft since 2001: Rick Nash (2002), Marc-André Fleury (2003), Patrick Kane (2007), John Tavares (2009), Taylor Hall (2010), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (2011), Nathan MacKinnon (2013), Aaron Ekblad (2014), Connor McDavid (2015), Alexis Lafrenière (2020), Matthew Schaefer (2025), and Gavin McKenna (2026).

For more information on Hockey Canada and the U17 World Challenge, visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow Hockey Canada on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

BRONZE – Canada Red (22)

(G) Owen Loftus, North Bay Battalion (OHL)

(G) Nathan Boulanger, Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)

(D) Mateo Ferreira, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

(D) Max Fransen, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

(D) Thor Liffiton, Penticton Vees (WHL)

(D) Vincent Boutet, Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL)

(D) Gavin Godick, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

(D) Lucas Matheson, Barrie Colts (OHL)

(D) Lawrence Williams, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

(F) Reid Nicol, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

(F) Kash Kwajah, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

(F) Braden Reilly*, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

(F) Ben Oliverio, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

(F) Liam Pue, Regina Pats (WHL)

(F) Landon Roulston, Peterborough Petes (OHL)

(F) Kyler Lauder, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

(F) Thomas Boisvert, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL)

(F) Drew Bate, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

(F) Cole Guizzetti, Flint Firebirds (OHL)

(F) Tanner Adams*, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

(F) Brady Ondrus, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

(F) Jakob Royer, Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL)

* Adams competed before injury; Reilly joined Canada Red as his replacement.

Assistant General Manager – Mike Johnston, Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

Director, Hockey Operations – Dave Drinkill, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Head Coach – Dan DaSilva, Saskatoon Blades (WHL)

Assistant Coach – Ryan Aasman, Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

Assistant Coach – Brad Moran, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

Assistant Coach – Félix Bibeau, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

Goaltending Coach – Nate McDonald, North Bay Battalion (OHL)

Equipment Manager – Brandon Grace, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

Physiotherapist – Luca Paron, London Knights (OHL)

Team Physician – Dr. Hafeez Kurji, Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

Academic Adviser – Sarah Noseworthy, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

Canada White (22)

(G) Dylan Mingo, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

(G) Zachary Lainesse, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL)

(D) Adrian Sgro, Sarnia Sting (OHL)

(D) Holden Wouters, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

(D) Jaden Licastro, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

(D) Declan McNally, Barrie Colts (OHL)

(D) Cruz Jim, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

(D) Ryan Beaulieu, London Knights (OHL)

(D) Crosby Mateychuk, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

(F) Kane Cloutier, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

(F) Chace Turchak, Red Deer Rebels (WHL)

(F) Jace Voortman, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

(F) Andrew Laurin, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

(F) Logan Henry, Regina Pats (WHL)

(F) Max Brien, Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

(F) Kain Martinuik, Saskatoon Blades (WHL)

(F) Maddox Schultz, Regina Pats (WHL)

(F) Madden Daneault, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

(F) Riley Brown, Wenatchee Wild (WHL)

(F) Jacob McKinnon, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

(F) Colin Kennedy, Erie Otters (OHL)

(F) Pierre-Alexandre Lemieux, Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)

Assistant General Manager – Mike Johnston, Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

Director, Hockey Operations – Dylan Seca, Sarnia Sting (OHL)

Head Coach – Dylan Smoskowitz, Barrie Colts (OHL)

Assistant Coach – Kyle Chipchura, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Assistant Coach – Mathieu Gravel, Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

Assistant Coach – Dylan Beston, Newfoundland Regiment (QMJHL)

Goaltending Coach – Max Paddock, Regina Pats (WHL)

Video Coach – Alex Darling, Peterborough Petes (OHL)

Equipment Manager – Justin Vanderlaan, Sarnia Sting (OHL)

Athletic Therapist – Taylor Cochrane, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

Team Physician – Dr. Nolan Rau, Penticton Vees (WHL)

Academic Adviser – Stacey Meyer, Western Hockey League (WHL)

SILVER – Czechia (1)

(F) Matyas Čutta, Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

Finland (1)

(F) Hannu Packalen, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)