23 CHL players and prospects invited to Hockey Canada’s Goaltending Camp

CALGARY, Alta. – Hockey Canada continues preparations for the 2020-21 season with a virtual four-day Program of Excellence goaltending camp from June 9-12.

Typically serving as the initial evaluation stage for summer development and selection camps for Canada’s national men’s teams, the online camp will focus on goaltender development and evaluation through online education.

Twenty-three of the top goaltenders in Canada will participate in camp. The list of goaltenders includes five at the under-20 level, six at the under-18 level and 12 at the under-17 level, all of whom are Canadian Hockey League players or prospects.

“The Program of Excellence goaltending camp is a great opportunity to bring together the top young goaltenders in the country and assist with the development process for these athletes,” said Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of national teams for Hockey Canada. “Despite the unique nature of this year’s camp and the switch to an online delivery for our programs, we believe all 23 goalies will benefit from world-class instruction as we continue to prepare for a new season.”

Online sessions will include goaltender development, mental and physical performance, planning for short-term competition, environments for success, embracing the role of a back-up goaltender and more.

23 CHL talents invited to Hockey Canada Program of Excellence Goaltending Camp

Under-20 Goaltenders

Brett Brochu, London Knights

Sebastian Cossa, Edmonton Oil Kings

Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers

Taylor Gauthier, Prince George Cougars

Tristan Lennox, Saginaw Spirit

Under-18 Goaltenders

Tyler Brennan, Prince George Cougars

Benjamin Gaudreau, Sarnia Sting

Jacob Goobie, Charlottetown Islanders

Matteo Drobac, Hamilton Bulldogs

Thomas Milic, Seattle Thunderbirds

William Rousseau, Quebec Remparts*

Under-17 Goaltenders

Ethan Buenaventura, Calgary Hitmen*

Remi Delafontaine, Chicoutimi Sagueneens*

Domenic DiVincentiis, North Bay Battalion*

Reid Dyck, Swift Current Broncos*

Dylan Ernst, Kamloops Blazers*

Vincent Filion, Val-d’Or Foreurs*

Charles-Edward Gravel, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada*

Matthew Kieper, Regina Pats*

Nolan Lalonde, Erie Otters*

Riley Mercer, Drummondville Voltigeurs*

Jackson Parsons, Kitchener Rangers*

Nicolas Ruccia, Cape Breton Eagles*

* Indicates club prospect

