22 CHL alumni named to 2024 USPORTS Selects and FISU Winter World University Games roster

From USPORTS

A total of 22 CHL alumni will represent Canada at the 2024 FISU Winter World University Games in Torino, Italy that will take place Jan. 13-23.

Furthermore, the team will also serve as the 2024 U SPORTS Selects, an all-star squad of student-athletes, that will compete against Hockey Canada’s World Junior hopefuls who are vying for a roster spot at the 2025 World Juniors in Ottawa later this month.

Led by two-time U SPORTS Coach of the Year, Mark Howell (University of Calgary Dinos), the roster is comprised of five players from the Canada West conference, 12 from the OUA, and six from the AUS. Furthermore, 11 of the alumni are from the QMJHL, six from the OHL and five from the WHL.

“The coaching staff is extremely excited about the group of athletes we have put together, who will represent Team Canada at the upcoming 2025 FISU Games in Torino, Italy in January,” said Howell. “We have worked diligently to assemble a team that will play a fast, skilled and relentless style of hockey. As always there are some extremely difficult decisions when you are evaluating the top players across the country. Yet, it was our mission to put together the best team and not just a collection of players.

“For a competition like this, you need to be able to play a variety of styles and need players who are talented yet can also check and have a high hockey IQ. We are excited to start our journey next week in Ottawa as we play Canada’s National Junior Team.”

The 32nd edition of the FISU Games is set for January 13-23, with the men’s hockey event running from January 12-22. The preliminary round will be played in Pinerolo, before moving to Torino’s PalaTazzoli for the medal round.

This is also the 10th time since 2015 that a team of U SPORTS men’s hockey all-stars will be facing off against members of Canada’s National Junior Team Selection camp, competing in a two-game series at TD Place in Ottawa, ON., Dec. 12 and 13.

The sole returner from the 2023 gold medal winning roster is Toronto Metropolitan University netminder Kai Edmonds, who was the winning goaltender in Canada’s 7-2 victory over the United States in the championship game. Edmonds also suited up in last year’s two-game contest against Canada’s World Juniors team.

“It’s a huge accomplishment to be selected to the team once again,” said Edmonds. “It’s such a well-run event with the best players across U SPORTS as well as a great coaching staff around you. They really help prepare get the best out of everyone and it’s an honour to wear the maple leaf. Growing up watching all team Canada hockey tournaments it’s always something I’ve dreamed of and having the opportunity to do that a second time now is a privilege and I’m grateful for that opportunity. “

The roster will be bolstered by Concordia University Simon Lavigne, who leads all U SPORTS defenders in scoring, with 11 goals in 16 games. U SPORTS-leading goal-scorer Nolan Hutcheson (Queen’s University) will be joined up front by Benjamin Corbeil (University of New Brunswick), who paces all skaters in assists with 18 in 16 games. UNB’s Samuel Richard leads all U SPORTS goaltenders in wins with 12 and GAA with 1.29.

Goaltenders

Kai Edmonds (Barrie/Mississauga)

Francesco Lapenna (Val-d’Or/Drummondville/Charlottetown/Gatineau)

Samuel Richard (Rouyn-Noranda)

Defencemen

Charlie Callaghan (Mississauga)

Jack Duff (Erie)

Kurtis Henry (Erie)

Simon Lavigne (Blainville-Boisbriand)

Jake Lee (Seattle/Kelowna)

Kale McCallum (Saint John/Val-d’Or)

Loris Rafanomezantsoa (Chicoutimi/Shawinigan)

Forwards

Mathieu Bizier (Rimouski/Gatineau)

Connor Bowie (Prince George)

Benjamin Corbeil (Drummondville/Blainville-Boisbriand/Baie-Comeau)

Conor Frenette (Victoriaville/Quebec)

Mathieu Gagnon (Rouyn-Nornada)

Mikael Huchette (Quebec/Drummondville)

Samuel Huo (Seattle/Tri-City)

Nolan Hutcheson (Sudbury)

Liam Keeler (Edmonton/Red Deer)

Sasha Mutala (Tri-City)

Kaleb Pearson (Owen Sound)

William Rouleau (Rouyn-Noranda/Chicoutimi)