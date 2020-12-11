21 CHL players to represent Canada at 2021 World Junior Championship

TORONTO – Following a 26-day selection camp that was interrupted by a mandatory two-week quarantine, 21 CHL players have been named to Canada’s National Junior Team for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, Dec. 25-Jan. 5 in Edmonton, Alta.

The final roster, which includes three goaltenders, eight defencemen, and 14 forwards, was selected by Alan Millar (Moose Jaw Warriors), the U20 lead for the Program of Excellence management group, with assistance from Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of national teams for Hockey Canada, and Ben Shutron, manager of national teams for Hockey Canada. Head coach André Tourigny (Ottawa 67’s) and assistant coaches Tyler Dietrich (Saskatoon Blades), Michael Dyck (Vancouver Giants), and Mitch Love (Saskatoon Blades) also provided input into the final roster selections.

“This camp has been unconventional from the outset with the number of players invited and the length of camp, along with the schedule adjustment due to our two-week shutdown, but we feel we have selected a group that will give us the best chance to defend our gold medal on home ice,” said Millar. “It is never easy making decisions to trim down a roster, especially when every player handled adversity, faced challenges head on and remained committed to the process through our off-ice workouts and Zoom sessions. We have a lot of people to thank, including the people of Red Deer, the Red Deer Rebels, and Alberta Health Services, who worked with us to always ensure the health of safety of our athletes, staff, and the community at large, and we look forward to representing Canada in Edmonton.”

The final roster includes six returning players won gold at the 2020 World Juniors – Quinton Byfield (Sudbury Wolves), Bowen Byram (Vancouver Giants), Dylan Cozens (Lethbridge Hurricanes), Jamie Drysdale (Erie Otters), Connor McMichael (London Knights) and Dawson Mercer (Chicoutimi Sagueneens).

The 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Christmas Day with three games before Canada kicks off its tournament schedule on Dec. 26 against Germany at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. Canada has captured 18 gold medals at the IIHF World Junior Championship, in addition to 11 silver, and six bronze.

For more information from the International Ice Hockey Federation, please visit the official tournament website at 2021.worldjuniors.hockey.

For more information on Hockey Canada and Canada’s National Junior Team, please visit HockeyCanada.ca or follow along through social media on Facebook, Twitter and Twitter.com/HC_WJC.

Forwards

Quinton Byfield (Sudbury Wolves)

Dylan Cozens (Lethbridge Hurricanes)

Peyton Krebs (Winnipeg ICE)

Connor McMichael (London Knights)

Dawson Mercer (Chicoutimi Sagueneens)

Jakob Pelletier (Val-d’Or Foreurs)

Cole Perfetti (Saginaw Spirit)

Ryan Suzuki (Saginaw Spirit)

Jack Quinn (Ottawa 67’s)

Philip Tomasino (Oshawa Generals)

Connor Zary (Kamloops Blazers)

Defence

Justin Barron (Halifax Mooseheads)

Bowen Byram (Vancouver Giants)

Jamie Drysdale (Erie Otters)

Kaiden Guhle (Prince Albert Raiders)

Thomas Harley (Mississauga Steelheads)

Kaeden Korczak (Kelowna Rockets)

Braden Schneider (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Jordan Spence (Moncton Wildcats)

Goaltenders

Dylan Garand (Kamloops Blazers)

Taylor Gauthier (Prince George Cougars)