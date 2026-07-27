2026 World Junior Summer Showcase updates

The 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase serves as an evaluation for athletes seeking to make their respective national teams for the 2027 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship that is set for Dec. 26, 2025 – Jan. 5, 2026 in Edmonton and Red Deer, AB.

Photo credit: Heather Pollock | Hockey Canada Images

July 26

Finland won the opening game of the 2026 World Juniors Summer Showcase after a 4-1 decision over USA White. Incoming Ottawa 67 Vilho Vanhatalo (FLA) had an assist in the win for Finland while Moncton’s Teddy Mutryn (SJ) also registered a helper for USA White. Between the pipes, reigning CHL goaltender of the year Ryder Fetterolf (CAR) of the 67’s stopped 17 shots.

The second game of the day saw USA Blue dominate Sweden 6-1 behind a hat-trick from the newest Calgary Hitmen Carter Sanderson (PIT). Oshawa’s Brooks Rogowski (VAN) tallied a goal and assist while Kelowna’s Harrison Boettiger stopped seven shots. In defeat, Ottawa’s Filip Ekberg (CAR) had an assist on Sweden’s only goal.

For more information on the 2026 World Juniors Summer Showcase, click here.

Full schedule:

July 26

Finland 4-1 USA White

USA Blue 6-1 Sweden

July 27

Finland vs. USA Blue

Sweden vs. USA White

July 29

Finland vs. USA

Canada vs. Sweden

July 30

Sweden vs. USA

Finland vs. Canada

Aug. 1

Sweden vs. Finland

Canada vs. USA