2026 Team CHL Five to Watch: Daily Faceoff’s Steven Ellis

The 2026 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Primaris is just a week away as the top NHL Draft prospects for 2027 descend upon Québec. Team CHL boasts a strong 22-man roster led by 17 Grade ‘A’ prospects for the 2027 NHL Draft. With that in mind, Daily Faceoff’s Steven Ellis looks at five members of Team CHL he is excited to see in action.

Brock Cripps (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL): With an influx of smaller defenders thriving in the NHL, Cripps looks ready to shine. He’s a top 10 prospect thanks to his outstanding offensive stylings and improved defensive zone play. Cripps has taken on extra responsibility in Prince Albert this year following Daxon Rudolph’s departure and he hasn’t wasted the opportunity. He’s easily one of the top defenders in this class; if you haven’t watched him in person yet, change that.

Alexis Joseph (Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL): it’s hard to miss the 6-foot-5 center out there. Not only is he huge, but he can dominate shifts in a way few player his age can. That comes with confidence, but improved skating chops doesn’t hurt, either. Few CHLers handle the puck as well as he does; it feels like he plays with the level of skill you’d expect out of a much smaller winger instead. Joseph has been a highly touted prospect for years now and this event should help prove why.

Aleks Kulemin (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL): Kulemin looks like a sure-fire bet to go in the first round at this point. Having NHL bloodlines doesn’t hurt, but when you work as hard as Kulemin does to win battles, it’s hard to ignore. Kulemin is versatile; on Kingston, he’s a playdriver, but we also saw his defensive stylings at the Hlinka Gretzky, too. He’s physically strong, boasts an impressive shot and might be one of the most intelligent forwards in the CHL already.

Camryn Warren (North Bay Battalion / OHL): Warren was a high-end AAA player and has continued to be one of the top 2009-born OHLers. He doesn’t need to score to be impactful; he works his tail off thanks to his high-end speed while being a puck possession king. The skill is top notch, which allows him to get himself out of trouble when going up against bigger competition. Warren might not be big, but he’s unstoppable with the puck up the rush to offset that. Don’t be surprised if Warren leaves Quebec as one of the top draft risers.

Odin Vauhkonen (Victoria Royals / WHL): Vauhkonen impressed me for his defensive play a year ago, but he has already surpassed his rookie season output… and it’s only November. Vauhkonen is a strong skater who hits hard and thinks at a high level. There’s a boatload of translatable traits here that should make him a desirable prospect. Vauhkonen has all the makings of an all-around defender in the NHL, and it feels like it’s type to go all-in on him.