2026 Memorial Cup preview – Sagueneens vs. Silvertips – May 29

A spot in the final of the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota is on the line tonight when the Chicoutimi Sagueneens and Everertt Silvertips.

Puck drop is at 9pm ET / 6pm PT from Kelowna, B.C. live on TSN 1/3, RDS2, NHL Network and Victory+.

“It’s a pretty cool opportunity,” said the Silvertips’ Carter Bear (DET). “This is the most important game of the year. It’s a big one.”

The WHL champion Silvertips went 2-1-0 in the round-robin after wins over Chicoutimi (5-3) and Kelowna (4-0). Bear’s goal at 14:45 ultimately stood as the game-winner when the Tips beat the Sags in the second game of the tournament on May 23.

“They’re a pretty skilled team, can move the puck and they’re a championship team as well,” Bear said. “We’ll do video and review when we played against them and learn about what their queues are and what we have to do to capitalize on that.”

Chicoutimi concluded round-robin play 1-2-0; they fell to the Silvertips and also narrowly lost 3-2 to Kitchener. However, their 3-2 overtime win over Kelowna was the victory they needed to secure their semi-final berth.

“We’re great mentally,” said Nathan Lacompte. “We have a great approach on tonight’s game. We need to do a couple of adjustments for tonight but we’re all on the same page.

“They beat us once but we’re going to be ready for tonight. They’re a fast team, play physical, we know what’s coming and we have to play our style of game and we’ll be fine.”

Tonight’s victor will head to Sunday’s final against Kitchener. But that contest isn’t even a thought just yet.

“We have to worry about this game, we can’t worry about the game after,” Bear said.

The 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota is scheduled for May 21-31 in Kelowna, B.C. Every game of the 2026 Memorial Cup will air in Canada on TSN and RDS, with live streaming available on TSN.ca, the TSN app, RDS.ca, and the RDS app. In the United States, fans can watch every game on NHL Network, while viewers outside Canada can stream the tournament live on Victory+.

2026 Memorial Cup schedule:

May 22 – Game 1: Kitchener 5-0 Kelowna

May 23 – Game 2: Everett 5-3 Chicoutimi

May 24 – Game 3: Kelowna 2-3 (OT) Chicoutimi

May 25 – Game 4: Everett 2-6 Kitchener

May 26 – Game 5: Chicoutimi 2-3 Kitchener

May 27 – Game 6: Kelowna 0-4 Everett

May 29 – Semi-final: Chicoutimi vs. Everett — 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT

May 31 – Final — 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT