2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup daily – Aug. 9
Canada were crowned 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup champions after they beat the USA in Saturday’s final in Edmonton.
Day 5 results (Aug. 8 2026)
Finland 3-2 Slovakia
Sweden 4-2 Germany
Canada 8-1 USA
About yesterday:
Canada were crowned champions for a 26th time after they defeated the USA 8-1. Regina’s Maddox Schultz and Liam Pue each had two goals and an assist while Seattle’s Brock England also had a pair of goals. Guelph’s Jaakko Wycisk had two points (1G/1A) and Newfoundland’s Benjamin Veitch also found the back of the net. Everett’s Landon DuPont had four assists as Lethbridge’s Leif Oaten stopped 16 saves.
The moment 🇨🇦became 2026 #HlinkaGretzkyCup champions‼️ pic.twitter.com/hO4AZhnG2X
— Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) August 9, 2026
In the bronze medal game, Finland erased a 2-0 deficit to beat Slovakia 3-2 to win their first Hlinka Gretzky Cup medal since 2022. London’s Luca Santala and Moncton prospect Paavo Fugleberg each had a goal and an assist in the win.
In the day’s other game, Sweden beat Germany 4-2 to finish seventh.
CHL leading scorers:
|Name
|Country
|CHL club
|10 -Maddox Schultz
|Canada
|Regina Pats (WHL)
|10 – Jaakko Wycisk
|Canada
|Guelph Storm (OHL)
|9 – Liam Pue
|Canada
|Regina Pats (WHL)
|9 – Kayden Schroeder
|Canada
|Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)
|9 – Gavin Burcar
|USA
|Spokane Chiefs (WHL)
|8 – Tomas Selic*
|Slovakia
|Flint Firebirds (OHL)
|8 – Landon DuPont
|Canada
|Everett Silvertips (WHL)
|8 – Benjamin Veitch
|Canada
|Newfoundland Regiment (QMJHL)
|8 – Camryn Warren
|Canada
|North Bay Battalion (OHL)
* Selected in CHL Import Draft but unsigned