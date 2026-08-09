2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup daily – Aug. 9

Canada were crowned 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup champions after they beat the USA in Saturday’s final in Edmonton.

Day 5 results (Aug. 8 2026)

Finland 3-2 Slovakia

Sweden 4-2 Germany

Canada 8-1 USA

About yesterday:

Canada were crowned champions for a 26th time after they defeated the USA 8-1. Regina’s Maddox Schultz and Liam Pue each had two goals and an assist while Seattle’s Brock England also had a pair of goals. Guelph’s Jaakko Wycisk had two points (1G/1A) and Newfoundland’s Benjamin Veitch also found the back of the net. Everett’s Landon DuPont had four assists as Lethbridge’s Leif Oaten stopped 16 saves.

In the bronze medal game, Finland erased a 2-0 deficit to beat Slovakia 3-2 to win their first Hlinka Gretzky Cup medal since 2022. London’s Luca Santala and Moncton prospect Paavo Fugleberg each had a goal and an assist in the win.

In the day’s other game, Sweden beat Germany 4-2 to finish seventh.

CHL leading scorers:

Name Country CHL club 10 -Maddox Schultz Canada Regina Pats (WHL) 10 – Jaakko Wycisk Canada Guelph Storm (OHL) 9 – Liam Pue Canada Regina Pats (WHL) 9 – Kayden Schroeder Canada Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL) 9 – Gavin Burcar USA Spokane Chiefs (WHL) 8 – Tomas Selic* Slovakia Flint Firebirds (OHL) 8 – Landon DuPont Canada Everett Silvertips (WHL) 8 – Benjamin Veitch Canada Newfoundland Regiment (QMJHL) 8 – Camryn Warren Canada North Bay Battalion (OHL)

* Selected in CHL Import Draft but unsigned