2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup daily – Aug. 8
Canada and USA will meet in the final of the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Saturday.
Day 4 results (Aug. 7 2026)
USA 5-2 Slovakia
Canada 6-3 Finland
Switzerland 5-1 Czechia
About yesterday:
Spokane’s Gavin Burcar continued his impressive tournament as he had four points (1G/3A) as the USA beat Slovakia 5-2 to reach the gold medal game. Brandon’s Colin Grubb also added an assist in the win as the Americans will now have a chance to defend their title from a year ago.
Canada returned to the final of the tourament for the first time since 2024 after they doubled up Finland 6-3. Newfoundland’s Benjamin Veitch (2G/2A), Guelph’s Jaakko Wycisk (1G/3A) and Edmonton’s Kayden Stroeder (1G/1A) combined for 10 points while Everett’s Landon DuPont and Halifax’s Malik L’Italien also scored. Lethbridge’s Leif Oaten made 24 saves in the win.
Four-point night for Jaakko Wycisk!
After three assists already, the @Storm_City forward has his first of the #HlinkaGretzkyCup to extend 🇨🇦's lead in the third period! pic.twitter.com/QAcfiylgwu
— Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) August 8, 2026
Portland’s Alessandro Domenichelli had three more points (1G/2A) to power Switzerland to a 5-1 victory over Czechia and in the process, secured fifth place for the Swiss. Edmonton prospect Lukas Kachlir scored in defeat for the Czechs.
Day 5 schedule (Aug. 8 2026)
Finland vs. Slovakia – 2pm ET / 12pm MT
Germany vs. Sweden – 4pm ET / 2pm MT
Canada vs. USA – 7pm ET / 5pm MT
Where to watch
The bronze medal game between Finland and Slovakia is live on TSN4 as is the gold medal contest between Canada and the USA.