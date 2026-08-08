2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup daily – Aug. 8

Canada and USA will meet in the final of the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Saturday.

Day 4 results (Aug. 7 2026)

USA 5-2 Slovakia

Canada 6-3 Finland

Switzerland 5-1 Czechia

About yesterday:

Spokane’s Gavin Burcar continued his impressive tournament as he had four points (1G/3A) as the USA beat Slovakia 5-2 to reach the gold medal game. Brandon’s Colin Grubb also added an assist in the win as the Americans will now have a chance to defend their title from a year ago.

Canada returned to the final of the tourament for the first time since 2024 after they doubled up Finland 6-3. Newfoundland’s Benjamin Veitch (2G/2A), Guelph’s Jaakko Wycisk (1G/3A) and Edmonton’s Kayden Stroeder (1G/1A) combined for 10 points while Everett’s Landon DuPont and Halifax’s Malik L’Italien also scored. Lethbridge’s Leif Oaten made 24 saves in the win.

Portland’s Alessandro Domenichelli had three more points (1G/2A) to power Switzerland to a 5-1 victory over Czechia and in the process, secured fifth place for the Swiss. Edmonton prospect Lukas Kachlir scored in defeat for the Czechs.

Day 5 schedule (Aug. 8 2026)

Finland vs. Slovakia – 2pm ET / 12pm MT

Germany vs. Sweden – 4pm ET / 2pm MT

Canada vs. USA – 7pm ET / 5pm MT

Where to watch

The bronze medal game between Finland and Slovakia is live on TSN4 as is the gold medal contest between Canada and the USA.