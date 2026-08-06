2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup daily – Aug. 6
The round-robin wrapped up from Edmonton Wednesday as Canada, Finland, USA and Slovakia secured their spot in the semi-finals of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
Day 3 results (Aug. 5 2026)
Slovakia 6-2 Switzerland
Finland 5-4 Czechia
Canada 7-4 Sweden
USA 8-1 Germany
About yesterday:
Slovakia took care of business against Switzerland in a game they had to win to keep their semi-final hopes alive with a 6-2 decision. Flint prospect Tomas Selic was outstanding as he had four goals and six points in the win to carry Slovakia to a final four berth.
A stunning performance from @FlintFirebirds prospect Tomas Selic!
He leads to 🇸🇰 to its first win of the #HlinkaGretzkyCup with a four-goal, six-point effort! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/90jE9D1MNQ
— Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) August 5, 2026
Finland booked their spot in the semi-finals for the second straight year after a 5-4 win over Czechia. London’s Luca Santala and Moncton prospect Paavo Fugleberg each had a goal and an assist in the win. For Czechia, Rimouski’s Maxmilian Mares scored twice while Kitchener’s Jiri Gombar scored his second goal of the tournament.
Canada made it three wins from three as they defeated Sweden 7-4. Edmonton’s Kayden Stroeder and Regina’s Maddox Schultz each had a goal and two assists while Newfoundland’s Benjamin Veitch, Prince Albert’s Brock Cripps, Regina’s Liam Pue, Niagara’s Ryerson Edgar and Saint John’s Alexis Joseph also scored. Lethbridge’s Leif Oaten made 23 saves as Guelph’s Jaakoo Wycisk had two assists. For Sweden, Kitchener prospect Benjamin Nystrom had two goals.
There's that @WHLPats connection! 🤝
Maddox Schultz sets up Liam Pue for his fourth of the #HlinkaGretzkyCup! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/DYxZmOcCz6
— Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) August 5, 2026
In the final game of the round-robin, the USA cruised past Germany 8-1 to move to 3-0. Peterborough’s Gerry DiCunzolo had three points (1G/2A), Brandon’s Colin Grubb had a goal and an assist and Spokane’s Gavin Burcar scored.
Day 4 schedule (Aug. 7 2026)
USA vs. Slovakia – 2pm ET / 12pm MT
Canada vs. Finland – 7pm ET / 5pm MT
Switzerland vs. Czechia – 9pm ET / 7pm MT
CHL leading scorers:
|Name
|Country
|CHL club
|Tomas Selic
|Slovakia
|Flint Firebirds (OHL)*
|Maddox Schultz
|Canada
|Regina Pats (WHL)
|Liam Pue
|Canada
|Regina Pats (WHL)
|Kayden Schroeder
|Canada
|Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)
|Maxmilian Mares
|Czechia
|Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL)
|Gerry DiCunzolo
|USA
|Peterborough Petes (OHL)
|Ryerson Edgar
|Canada
|Niagara IceDogs (OHL)
|Lukas Kachlir
|Czechia
|Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)*
* Selected in CHL Import Draft but unsigned