2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup daily – Aug. 6

The round-robin wrapped up from Edmonton Wednesday as Canada, Finland, USA and Slovakia secured their spot in the semi-finals of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Day 3 results (Aug. 5 2026)

Slovakia 6-2 Switzerland

Finland 5-4 Czechia

Canada 7-4 Sweden

USA 8-1 Germany

About yesterday:

Slovakia took care of business against Switzerland in a game they had to win to keep their semi-final hopes alive with a 6-2 decision. Flint prospect Tomas Selic was outstanding as he had four goals and six points in the win to carry Slovakia to a final four berth.

Finland booked their spot in the semi-finals for the second straight year after a 5-4 win over Czechia. London’s Luca Santala and Moncton prospect Paavo Fugleberg each had a goal and an assist in the win. For Czechia, Rimouski’s Maxmilian Mares scored twice while Kitchener’s Jiri Gombar scored his second goal of the tournament.

Canada made it three wins from three as they defeated Sweden 7-4. Edmonton’s Kayden Stroeder and Regina’s Maddox Schultz each had a goal and two assists while Newfoundland’s Benjamin Veitch, Prince Albert’s Brock Cripps, Regina’s Liam Pue, Niagara’s Ryerson Edgar and Saint John’s Alexis Joseph also scored. Lethbridge’s Leif Oaten made 23 saves as Guelph’s Jaakoo Wycisk had two assists. For Sweden, Kitchener prospect Benjamin Nystrom had two goals.

In the final game of the round-robin, the USA cruised past Germany 8-1 to move to 3-0. Peterborough’s Gerry DiCunzolo had three points (1G/2A), Brandon’s Colin Grubb had a goal and an assist and Spokane’s Gavin Burcar scored.

Day 4 schedule (Aug. 7 2026)

USA vs. Slovakia – 2pm ET / 12pm MT

Canada vs. Finland – 7pm ET / 5pm MT

Switzerland vs. Czechia – 9pm ET / 7pm MT

CHL leading scorers:

Name Country CHL club Tomas Selic Slovakia Flint Firebirds (OHL)* Maddox Schultz Canada Regina Pats (WHL) Liam Pue Canada Regina Pats (WHL) Kayden Schroeder Canada Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL) Maxmilian Mares Czechia Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL) Gerry DiCunzolo USA Peterborough Petes (OHL) Ryerson Edgar Canada Niagara IceDogs (OHL) Lukas Kachlir Czechia Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)*

* Selected in CHL Import Draft but unsigned