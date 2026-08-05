2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup daily – Aug. 5

Photo credit: Andy Devlin / Hockey Canada Images

The second day of the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup saw Canada win its second straight after a 6-1 decision over Slovakia in Edmonton.

Day 2 results (Aug. 4 2026)

Czechia 8-3 Germany

Switzerland 7-6 Sweden

Canada 6-1 Slovakia

USA 4-1 Finland

About yesterday:

Czechia collected its first win of the tournament after an emphatic 8-3 decision over Germany. Maxmilian Mares – the fifth overall pick in the 2026 CHL Import Draft by Rimouski – led the way with three points (1G/2A) while Kelowna prospect Petr Hornig had a pair of goals. Edmonton’s incoming forward Jonas Vanicek also scored as did Chicoutimi prospect Michal Hartl and Lethbridge prospect Oliver Vanha. In defeat, a pair of prospects in Jonas Schwarz (Spokane) and Max Calce (Brantford).

Switzerland stunned Sweden 7-6 with just two seconds left in regulation to collect its first win of the competition. Portland’s Alessandro Domenichelli was instrumental in the win with a goal and an assist for the Swiss. As for Sweden, Kitchener prospect Benjamin Nystrom had an assist while Brantford’s Vilmer Salen Forsberg stopped 42 shots.

Canada made it two wins from two after a comfortable 6-1 victory over Slovakia. Edmonton’s Kayden Stroeder had a pair of goals while Everett’s Landon DuPont, Niagara’s Ryerson Edgar, North Bay’s Camryn Warren and Regina’s Liam Pue all had a goal and an assist. In his first start of the tournament, Lethbridge’s Leif Oaten made 12 saves.

In the final game of the day, the USA collected its second consecutive win after a 4-1 victory against Finland. Peterborough’s Gerry DiCunzolo and Niagara’s Michael Tang each had an assist.

Day 3 schedule (Aug. 5 2026)

Switzerland vs. Slovakia – 3pm ET / 1pm PT

Czechia vs. Finland – 5pm ET / 3pm MT

Canada vs. Sweden – 7pm ET / 5pm MT

USA vs. Germany – 9pm ET / 7pm MT

Where to watch

All of Canada’s games can be seen live on TSN while a complete tournament schedule can be found here.