2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup daily – Aug. 4

Photo credit: Andy Devlin / Hockey Canada Images

The first day of the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup is in the books in Edmonton where Canada opened its campaign with a 7-3 win over Switzerland.

Day 1 results (Aug. 3 2026)

USA 6-4 Czechia

Finland 5-2 Germany

Canada 7-3 Switzerland

Sweden 4-3 Slovakia (OT)

About yesterday:

Defending gold medallist’s USA got off to a winning start as they down Czechia 6-4 in the opening game of the tournament. Spokane’s Gavin Burcar starred with a hat-trick while incoming Brandon forward Colin Grubb also scored. For Czechia Edmonton prospect Lukas Kachilar scored twice while Kitchener’s Jiri Gombar and Brantford’s Adam Nemec also found the back of the net.

Finland fell behind 2-0 to Germany but five unanswered goals ensured they started their campaign with a 5-2 decision. For Finland Moncton prospect Paavo Fugleberg scored into an empty-net while London’s Luca Santala had an assist on the same goal. As for Germany, a pair of prospects in Brantford’s Max Calce and Newfoundland’s Nikita Bloch both scored.

Canada got its campaign off to a flying start with a 7-3 win over Switzerland. Seattle’s Brock England and Regina’s Liam Pue each scored twice while Niagara’s Ryerson Edgar had a goal and an assist. Newfoundland’s Benjamin Vietch and North Bay’s Camryn Warren also found the back of the net while Cape Breton’s Sam Berthiaume stopped 22 shots. In defeat, Portland’s Alessandro Domenichelli had two assists.

In the final game of the day, Sweden defeated Slovakia 4-3 in overtime. Brantford CHL Import Draft selection Vilmer Salen Forsberg made 35 saves for Sweden while for Slovakia, Vancouver prospect Oliver Botka and Flint prospect Tomas Selic each scored.

Day 2 schedule (Aug. 4 2026)

Germany vs. Czechia – 3pm ET / 1pm MT

Sweden vs. Switzerland – 5pm ET / 3pm MT

Canada vs. Slovakia – 7pm ET / 5pm MT

USA vs. Finland – 9pm ET / 7pm MT

Where to watch

All of Canada’s games can be seen live on TSN while a complete tournament schedule can be found here.