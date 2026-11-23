2026 CHL USA Prospects Challenge scouting reports: Forwards

With the third edition of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Primaris taking place next week, NHL Central Scouting has granted a behind the scenes look at their evaluation of players involved in the game.

Part one of the series will look at Team CHL’s stacked forward roster that includes 10 players recently given ‘Grade A’ status in the NHL Central Scouting’s Preliminary Players to Watch List for the 2026 NHL Draft.

Hosted by the Chicoutimi Saguenéens and Québec Remparts, the two-game series will see Team CHL face the U.S. National Under-18 Team on Tuesday, December 1, at the Georges-Vézina Centre in Chicoutimi and Wednesday, December 2, at the Vidéotron Centre in Québec City. Both games will begin at 7 p.m. ET and air on TSN and RDS. The third annual event will be staged in Québec and QMJHL markets for the first time. Tickets for both games are available at CHL.ca/ProspectsChallenge.

Please note: the following scouting reports have been lightly edited for clarity.

Ryerson Edgar – Niagara IceDogs (OHL)

NHLCS rating: Grade A

Projects as a top six forward at the next level. He has great offensive instincts, vision and playmaking ability as well as elite speed & quickness with skating. Possesses a quick pull away gear & top end speed that makes a difference on plays. He also has quick hands and is an accurate release shooter that makes him an offensive threat when he has the puck. He’s dangerous on the rush and has the ability to make plays and choices under pressure.

Brock England – Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

NHLCS rating: Grade A

A top line winger that possesses excellent speed, quickness and skill game, a go-to guy on the power play. Likely more of a play maker than a scorer at a higher level. He can make plays and shoot at top speed and has the skills and smarts to create chances on his own. Strong on his feet for a player that is not blessed with size.

Jamie Glance – Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

NHLCS rating: Grade A

Adapted quickly to become a go-to player for the Sea Dogs right from the start. He’s a very strong skater; quick and agile with a deceiving top speed. He can challenge his opponent’s wide and make plays with pace. Dual offensive threat as a shooter and passer. His vision and feel for the game combined with his strong work ethic make him an attractive player for the upcoming draft. Size is not an asset but plays in the tough areas, will take hits to make plays and is slippery when you try to contain him. Excellent on the power play, can create and generate chances and beat you in many ways.

Ben Harvey – Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

NHLCS rating: Grade C

Smart, versatile player who logs top minutes in all situations. Strong skater with good speed and quickness. While size is not an asset, he possesses good strength and balance to be strong on his skates. Combines his physical edge and skills to make an impact in the battle areas and generate offensive chances off the rush. Plays a hard, competitive game and consistently stays engaged in the action. Handles and moves the puck confidently and can make plays in all three zones. An extremely well-rounded and effective two-way player who drives results at both ends of the ice.

Alexis Joseph – Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

NHLCS rating: Grade A

A big 6’4 centre with good hands and playmaking skills, able to process the game well in all three zones, strong tape to tape passer. Plays effectively in all situations as a “go to” player. Good skater for his size and will continue to improve as he grows into his body. Very good hockey sense, makes quick read / react decisions with the puck and has a quick release shot to finish chances. Size, playmaking and IQ are definite assets.

Aleks Kulemin – Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

NHLCS rating: Grade A

Aleks is a very intelligent two-way centre who plays a pro-style game. Knows how to utilize his size/strength asset in puck battles and in net front play. Has a tremendous work ethic along with the 200-foot habits you need for the next level. His offensive game is under-rated as he makes a lot of things happen with his sense and skills. Trusted player to throw out there in any situation.

Carter Meyer – Québec Remparts (QMJHL)

NHLCS rating: Grade A

Used in all situations with Quebec; played the wing early until moving back to his natural centre position. Dynamic, versatile player with a mature game who can play any role in the lineup. Excels down low in cycle mode, protects the puck well and has good vision moving the puck around and setting up chances. Good puck skills and shot release, can beat you with elite dangles but can also do damage as a power forward attacking the net and retrieving pucks. His skating is an asset – has good speed and balance, solid on his feet and agile in tight areas. A well-rounded prospect for the NHL Draft.

James Scantlebury – Québec Remparts (QMJHL)

NHLCS rating: Grade B

Undersized player who plays bigger than his size, inserts himself in battles and has the required intangibles to make it to the NHL. His skating is an asset; good speed and agility and is capable of executing while playing at a high pace. He has no issue playing in traffic; hustles on the forecheck, absorbs checks. Creative and slippery driving plays in the middle lane and is a dual threat as a shooter and passer; his shot choices and release in stride are very good. Versatile to play on the wing or at centre and has performed well at both positions. A player that drives plays and is a lot more than a point producer with time and space.

Kayden Stroeder – Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

NHLCS rating: Grade A

Dynamic offensive forward who consistently creates scoring opportunities through speed, quickness, and high-end offensive IQ. A willing and active shooter who can rip the puck and beat goaltenders in multiple ways. He is a player who wants the puck on his stick at all times and routinely controls possession for long stretches throughout games. Good awareness, patience and poise with the puck allowing plays to develop before quickly capitalizing on opportunities. A dual-threat offensive player who can both create for teammates and finish chances himself. Leads his team in goals, assists, and points while also leading all forwards in TOI. Deployed in all situations and serves as his team’s primary offensive driver and leading scorer.

Camryn Warren – North Bay Battalion (OHL)

NHLCS rating: Grade C

Lacks any size or strength asset but possesses an elite hockey IQ along with his skating and agility which makes him tough to handle. Creates plays and chances off the rush and in traffic; has soft hands & good moves distributing the puck. Has a non-stop motor with his skating, very explosive and is a relentless competitor. He’s the kind of player you want on your line and makes his teammates better.

Jaakko Wycisk – Guelph Storm (OHL)

NHLCS rating: Grade A

Great skater with a natural skating stride, pull away gear and top end speed. Has very good hockey sense and puck skills and a composed game in offensive zone setting up and generating chances. Strong game on pucks utilizing his size and frame in puck scrums and net front battles. Responsible to play a solid two-way game and is competitive in all areas – one of the most complete players in the Draft class.

Bogdan Yakushevsky – Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

NHLCS rating: Grade A

Elite skater with a powerful stride to pull away with pucks and lead the rush. He has elite hockey sense and pucks skills, wants the puck on his stick and looks to make things happen offensively, quick release shot to capitalize on chances. Elusive and hard to contain in 1-on-1 play, competes and goes to the hard areas at both ends of the ice – solid NHL prospect.

Dima Zhilkin – Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

NHLCS rating: Grade A

Very high compete level that along with his elite skating and skill set make him an impact player in all the areas of the ice. Elite hockey sense, poise and puck skills to dictate and control the pace of the play. Elite level offensive tools, excellent release and NHL finishing shot. Effective in all situations and leads by example every game. Complete player who projects as a high-end prospect in this Draft class.