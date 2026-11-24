2026 CHL USA Prospects Challenge scouting reports: Defencemen and goaltenders

With the third edition of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Primaris taking place next week, NHL Central Scouting has granted a behind the scenes look at their evaluation of players involved in the game.

We’ve already looked at Team CHL’s 13-man forward corps so now it’s time to examine the defencemen and goaltenders that will look to keep the USNTDP at bay for both games.

Hosted by the Chicoutimi Saguenéens and Québec Remparts, the two-game series will see Team CHL face the U.S. National Under-18 Team on Tuesday, December 1, at the Georges-Vézina Centre in Chicoutimi and Wednesday, December 2, at the Vidéotron Centre in Québec City. Both games will begin at 7 p.m. ET and air on TSN and RDS. The third annual event will be staged in Québec and QMJHL markets for the first time. Tickets for both games are available at CHL.ca/ProspectsChallenge.

Please note: the following scouting reports have been lightly edited for clarity.

Defencemen:

Brock Cripps – Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

NHLCS rating: Grade A

Elite puck-possession defenceman who leads his team in time on ice. Quick and agile, he protects himself from heavy contact, manages the puck at a high level, and is a legit power play quarterback. He is heavily involved offensively and consistently connects multi-zone passes to initiate attacks with speed and precision. Heads up game to lead / join the rush with confidence and drives possession and scoring chances whenever he is on the ice. Highly effective game with the puck, he consistently escapes pressure to create scoring opportunities using his skating ability, vision, and poise to transition play efficiently through quick distributions or controlled puck carries.

Levi Harper – Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

NHLCS rating: Grade A

He is a mobile puck-moving defender who possesses a very high IQ and plays with confidence. He has an ultra quick transition game and can be very quick and elusive with the puck on his stick. Good poise to process the game effectively and projects as an NHL top four defender with the ability to run an NHL power play.

Filip Kovalcik – Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

NHLCS rating: Grade C

Good sized defender with a solid frame. Logs a lot of minutes being utilized in all situations. Solid puck mover from the back end, effective first pass game. Skating is good and will continue to develop. Projects as a shutdown type d-man at the pro level and has a capable game to provide secondary offense. Plays a mature style and is an effective defender who makes smart choices with the puck and good reads to always be in the right spots. Displays a good compete level every viewing; the type of player you know what you’re getting every game.

Malik L’Italien – Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

NHLCS rating: Grade A

Very good hands and puck skills in tight spaces, very effective handling and moving the puck in all zones while playing a smart, unselfish game. Makes a strong headman pass advancing pucks and has a solid shot from the point. Produces steady offense chances without being on the number one power play. Skating is in the elite category and a strong asset when combined with his size / strength. He defends well and with a purpose, finishes his checks with authority and is always alert on the defensive side of the puck. Excellent two-way defenceman who brings a complete package to the NHL Draft.

Cooper McAslan – London Knights (OHL)

NHLCS rating: Grade A

Strong skater that combines pro size with mobility and displays good offensive instincts to influence plays. Plays big minutes and all situations as well as being very reliable defensively and knows how to utilize his size proactively to make it hard on opponents. Possesses a mature level of hockey sense and composure which gives him a good feel for the game to do what needs to be done and be in the right place at the right time. Solid pro prospect who will continue to get better.

Vladimir Shtyrkhunov – Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)

NHLCS rating: Grade B

Excellent offensive minded defenseman with an efficient skating stride. Has good speed and is very agile on his edges, capable of escaping from checking pressure while handling the puck with poise. His vision for the game and his puck moving abilities rank him as one of the best in this Draft class. Adapting to the defensive side of North American game, tends to take high risk routes but going in the right direction and learning to pick his spots. Capable to be the power play quarterback; breaks out with ease, makes smart decisions with the puck, finds passing lanes all over the ice, creative with the puck on his stick. Prospect with some elite offensive parts.

Odin Vauhkonen – Victoria Royals (WHL)

NHLCS rating: Grade A

A bit of an unknown coming into last year but quickly earned coaches trust and worked his way up to being a top pair D man. Plays big minutes in all situations. Solid frame and uses his size to gain position and leverage. Excellent poise under pressure with the puck on his stick. Very good zone exits and transition game. His game and ranking are trending in the right direction, and he could end up one of the top d-man in the Draft class.

Goaltenders:

Andrei Nikolayev – Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL)

NHLCS rating; Grade A

Very good pro size goalie that displays lots of high end talent and is very competitive. He’s got excellent butterfly coverage where he spreads out very well then he drops in the butterfly not leaving much room for shooters and effectively covers the upper corners while keeping his body upright while down and makes good use of his gloves. Displays good focus and plays with a ton of confidence. Square to shots, challenges smartly and tracks pucks very well; does very well to absorb shots into his body and has very good feet which really helps with crease lateral play. Possesses very quick reactions and very good recovery skills. An excellent goalie prospect that has NHL written all over him.

Vilmer Salen-Forsberg – Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

NHLCS rating: Grade A

A huge goalie that plays an aggressive style of game. Has very good compete, challenges smartly which can intimidate a shooter and when he’s in good position there’s not much room for shooters. He’s very strong and confident in his stance and displays a positive swagger; takes charge out there and makes saves with authority. Very focused and determined, he holds his ground well and has very good crease quickness and very efficient lateral quickness, easily covers post to post. Never gives up on a play, battles to get himself into position and is quick to flare out the pads on low corner attempts. He’s got a lot to work with and only going to get better and thus has NHL potential written all over him.