2026-27 CHL Top-10 Rankings: Week 9

The Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Guelph Storm (17-4-0-0) hold No. 1 in the Canadian Hockey League’s (CHL) Week 9 Top-10 Rankings for the 2026-27 season after winning two of three games to remain atop the OHL standings. Victories over London and Brantford extended their winning streak to eight before Owen Sound ended the run Saturday.

The Québec Maritimes Junior Hockey League’s (QMJHL) Val-d’Or Foreurs (16-2-1-1) remain No. 2 after collecting three of a possible four points in a pair of shootouts. The Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Spokane Chiefs (14-2-1-1) hold No. 3 following a five-point week, while the QMJHL’s Québec Remparts (15-5-1-0) stay fourth after winning three of four games in the Maritimes.

Two clubs enter this week’s rankings: the QMJHL’s Saint John Sea Dogs (13-5-1-2) return at No. 7 on a five-game point streak, while the defending Memorial Cup champion Kitchener Rangers (13-6-2-1) make their season debut at No. 10. The OHL club has won five straight games and earned points in 11 of its last 12.

Fans can watch OHL and QMJHL regular-season and playoff games on FloHockey. WHL regular-season games are currently streaming free on YouTube.

1. Guelph Storm (OHL): The Storm (17-4-0-0) retain top spot after back-to-back 5-2 wins over London and Brantford were followed by a 3-2 loss in Owen Sound. Ryan Roobroeck scored twice Wednesday as Guelph converted three times on the power play. Timo Kazda added two goals Friday, while Tyler Hopkins marked his 200th OHL game with a goal and two assists. That victory gave Guelph 34 points through 20 games, matching the best start in franchise history. Third-period goals from Owen Griffin and Carter Stevens brought the Storm within one Saturday, but their eight-game winning streak was ended. Roobroeck’s five-point week lifted him into a tie with Dima Zhilkin for the OHL scoring lead at 33 points. Vladimir Dravecky continues to lead OHL defencemen with 25.

Games this week: vs. Barrie (Nov. 20), vs. London (Nov. 21)

2. Val-d’Or Foreurs (QMJHL): The Foreurs (16-2-1-1) remain No. 2 after a 2-1 shootout loss to Rouyn-Noranda and a 4-3 shootout victory over Sherbrooke. Hemrick Carbonneau scored Friday, but Val-d’Or could not beat Alexandre Raymond in the shootout. The Foreurs rallied from a 3-1 third-period deficit Saturday, with Anthony Paré and Nathan Brisson scoring 74 seconds apart to force overtime. Philippe Veilleux and Gabriel Provencher then converted in the shootout, while Arseni Radkov stopped both Sherbrooke attempts. Veilleux collected three points over the weekend to reach a CHL-leading 42, nine clear of the nearest CHL challengers and 10 ahead in the QMJHL scoring race. Val-d’Or now visits Sherbrooke and Drummondville.

Games this week: @ Sherbrooke (Nov. 19), @ Drummondville (Nov. 20)

3. Spokane Chiefs (WHL): The Chiefs (14-2-1-1) hold No. 3 after earning five of a possible six points. Tyus Sparks recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday’s 4-2 win in Vancouver, with Brody Gillespie supplying the winner. Bryce Francisco followed with a 17-save performance Friday for his first WHL shutout, a 2-0 victory over Everett. Parker Colmer opened the scoring before Sparks sealed the win with an empty netter. Spokane then erased a 4-2 third-period deficit in Seattle on goals from Owen Martin and Harry Mattern, but fell 5-4 in overtime. Martin finished with a goal and two assists. The Chiefs return home for a Top-10 matchup with No. 6 Victoria before hosting Penticton.

Games this week: vs. Victoria (Nov. 20), vs. Penticton (Nov. 21)

4. Québec Remparts (QMJHL): Three wins in four road games keep the Remparts (15-5-1-0) at No. 4. Carter Meyer scored twice in Wednesday’s 3-1 victory in Moncton before Québec surrendered five unanswered goals in a 6-2 loss to Saint John on Thursday. The Remparts responded with a 6-2 win in Halifax on Saturday, featuring six different goal scorers, including Antonin Pufr. They closed the week with a 3-1 victory in Charlottetown, where Egan Beveridge scored the third-period winner and Timothy Dubuc stopped 23 of 24 shots. Québec remains atop the QMJHL’s Eastern Conference with 31 points and returns home to face Cape Breton before visiting Rimouski.

Games this week: vs. Cape Breton (Nov. 20), @ Rimouski (Nov. 22)

5. Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL): The Tigres (14-5-0-1) climb one spot after splitting two home games. Thomas Desruisseaux recorded two goals and two assists Friday as Victoriaville rallied from a 3-2 deficit after 40 minutes to beat Baie-Comeau 5-3. Egor Shilov added a goal and two assists. Desruisseaux scored again Saturday, and Alexis Desroches gave the Tigres a 2-1 lead before Blainville-Boisbriand answered with three third-period goals to win 4-2. Desruisseaux’s five-point weekend and Shilov’s four points leave them tied for second in QMJHL scoring with 32, while Alexey Vlasov sits fourth with 30. The Tigres trail only Val-d’Or in the Western Conference and begin a three-game week at home against Cape Breton.

Games this week: vs. Cape Breton (Nov. 18), @ Rimouski (Nov. 20), @ Sherbrooke (Nov. 22)

6. Victoria Royals (WHL): The Royals (13-5-0-0) move up one spot after winning two of three road games, giving them five victories in their last six. Cameron Schmidt scored twice Tuesday before Ludovic Perreault delivered the overtime winner in a 5-4 victory in Seattle. A 4-2 loss in Kamloops followed on Friday, but Victoria rebounded with a 7-1 win in Kelowna on Saturday. Savin Virk led the offence with two goals and two assists, Miles Cooper scored twice, and Cole Prelusky stopped 42 of 43 shots. Virk’s seven-point week and Schmidt’s five points leave them tied for the team lead with 26. Victoria faces a busy four-game week, including a visit to No. 3 Spokane.

Games this week: vs. Kamloops (Nov. 17), vs. Kamloops (Nov. 18), @ Spokane (Nov. 20), @ Tri-City (Nov. 21)

7. Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL): The Sea Dogs (13-5-1-2) return at No. 7 after collecting five of a possible six points to extend their point streak to five games. Alexis Joseph scored twice in Thursday’s 6-2 win over Québec and added two more goals Friday as Saint John erased a late 4-1 deficit in Moncton. Julien Lanthier tied that game with 16 seconds remaining before the Wildcats prevailed 5-4 in a shootout. Joseph then contributed two assists in Sunday’s 3-2 win over Rimouski, finishing the week with seven points. Olivier Groulx scored Sunday’s power-play winner, while Torkel Jennersjö recorded a point in each of his first three games with Saint John following a trade from Blainville-Boisbriand. A home-and-home series with Moncton awaits.

Games this week: @ Moncton (Nov. 20), vs. Moncton (Nov. 21)

8. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL): The Tigers (12-6-0-1) rise one place after responding to Friday’s 3-2 loss to Calgary with a 5-1 victory over Red Deer. Yaroslav Bryzgalov and Mace’o Phillips scored against the Hitmen, but Medicine Hat could not find the equalizer. Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll led Saturday’s response with two goals, including a shorthanded marker, and an assist. Luke Cozens added a goal and two assists, Bryzgalov scored for the second straight night, and Carter Casey made 20 saves. The victory ended the Rebels’ eight-game point streak and gave the Tigers six wins in their last seven. Medicine Hat hosts Edmonton before heading to Prince Albert and Saskatoon.

Games this week: vs. Edmonton (Nov. 17), @ Prince Albert (Nov. 21), @ Saskatoon (Nov. 22)

9. Red Deer Rebels (WHL): The Rebels (13-5-1-2) slip one spot after a 5-4 overtime win in Lethbridge was followed by a 5-1 loss in Medicine Hat. Red Deer erased four one-goal deficits Friday, with Beckett Hamilton supplying the final equalizer before Poul Andersen scored his 17th goal of the season in overtime. Cameron Kuzma contributed a goal and two assists, then added another assist Saturday as Andersen scored the Rebels’ lone goal against the Tigers. The loss ended Red Deer’s eight-game point streak. Andersen leads the WHL with 18 goals and 33 points, while Hamilton sits second in the scoring race with 30. The Rebels return home to face Lethbridge and Swift Current.

Games this week: vs. Lethbridge (Nov. 20), vs. Swift Current (Nov. 21)

10 Kitchener Rangers (OHL): The defending Memorial Cup champions (13-6-2-1) enter the Top-10 for the first time this season after a three-win week extended their CHL-best winning streak to five. Luca Santala scored twice in Thursday’s 6-2 win in Erie. On Friday, Kitchener erased a 2-0 deficit with four third-period goals to beat Barrie 4-2, with Jack LaBrash delivering the power-play winner. Jason Schaubel then stopped all 22 shots Sunday for his first shutout of the season in a 6-0 victory over Ottawa. Luca Romano recorded a goal and an assist in each game, while Cameron Arquette collected six points to reach 30, tied for fifth in OHL scoring. Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Alexander Bilecki added five points to reach 22, second among OHL defencemen. The Rangers now visit Sudbury, North Bay and Barrie.

Games this week: @ Sudbury (Nov. 18), @ North Bay (Nov. 20), @ Barrie (Nov. 21)