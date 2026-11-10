2026-27 CHL Top-10 Rankings: Week 8

The Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Guelph Storm (15-3-0-0) return to No. 1 in the Canadian Hockey League’s (CHL) Week 8 Top-10 Rankings for the 2026-27 season after a perfect three-game week extended their winning streak to six. The Storm climb two spots following one-goal victories over Kitchener and Owen Sound and a 10-6 win over North Bay.

The Québec Maritimes Junior Hockey League’s (QMJHL) Val-d’Or Foreurs (15-2-1-0) slip to No. 2 after Victoriaville ended their 10-game winning streak. The Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Spokane Chiefs (12-2-0-1) fall one spot to No. 3 following a 2-1-0-0 week.

The QMJHL’s Québec Remparts (12-4-1-0) climb two places to No. 4 after sweeping Rimouski. The WHL’s Red Deer Rebels (12-4-1-2) rise two spots to No. 8 with points in seven straight games, while the Medicine Hat Tigers (11-5-0-1) return at No. 9 on a five-game winning streak.

Fans can watch OHL and QMJHL regular-season and playoff games on FloHockey. WHL regular-season games are currently streaming free on YouTube.

1. Guelph Storm (OHL): The Storm (15-3-0-0) reclaim top spot after wins of 3-2 over Kitchener, 2-1 in overtime against Owen Sound and 10-6 over North Bay. Vladimir Dravecky scored Tuesday’s third-period winner against the Rangers. On Friday, Ethan Czata tied the game with 1:21 remaining before Grant Spada won it in overtime, with Zach Jovanovski stopping 35 of 36 shots. Czata then recorded a hat trick and four points Saturday, while Ryan Roobroeck and Jaakko Wycisk each added two goals and two assists. Wycisk broke a 6-6 tie in the third period with the eventual winner. Czata finished the week with six points, and Roobroeck’s 16 goals lead the OHL. Guelph opens another three-game week with a visit to No. 5 London.

Games this week: @ London (Nov. 11), vs. Brantford (Nov. 13), @ Owen Sound (Nov. 14)

2. Val-d’Or Foreurs (QMJHL): The Foreurs (15-2-1-0) drop one spot after splitting their home weekend. A 3-0 lead against Victoriaville on Saturday turned into a 7-4 defeat, ending Val-d’Or’s 10-game winning streak. Gabriel Provencher, Nolann Héroux and Charles-Antoine Thériault supplied the early goals before the Tigres scored seven of the game’s final eight. The Foreurs responded Sunday with a 5-3 win over Gatineau, led by two goals from Josh Demers and 35 saves from Arseni Radkov. Philippe Veilleux scored twice over the weekend to reach a league-leading 18 goals, three ahead of Victoriaville’s Alexey Vlasov. Veilleux also leads the QMJHL with 39 points. Val-d’Or continues its homestand against Rouyn-Noranda and Sherbrooke.

Games this week: vs. Rouyn-Noranda (Nov. 13), vs. Sherbrooke (Nov. 14)

3. Spokane Chiefs (WHL): The Chiefs (12-2-0-1) slip to No. 3 after opening the week with two wins before falling 2-1 in Portland on Saturday. Owen Martin scored twice, including the overtime winner, in Wednesday’s 3-2 victory in Kelowna. Spokane then erased a 5-1 deficit Friday, scoring five times in the final 21:34 to beat Portland 6-5. Matěj Tománek and Marek Howell each contributed a goal and two assists, while Tyus Sparks supplied the winner with 6:54 remaining. Tristen Buckley opened the scoring in Saturday’s rematch, but Portland answered twice to end Spokane’s eight-game point streak. The Chiefs visit Vancouver on Tuesday, host Everett on Friday and travel to Seattle on Saturday.

Games this week: @ Vancouver (Nov. 10), vs. Everett (Nov. 13), @ Seattle (Nov. 14)

4. Québec Remparts (QMJHL): The Remparts (12-4-1-0) climb two spots after sweeping their home-and-home series with Rimouski. St. Louis Blues first-round pick Maddox Dagenais scored the third-period winner in Friday’s 4-2 victory before Mavrick Rousseau-Hamel sealed it with an empty-net goal. Dagenais scored twice more Sunday, and Alexandre Taillefer delivered the overtime winner on Québec’s 46th shot in a 3-2 victory. Dagenais finished the weekend with three goals and five points. Nathan Quinn set up Taillefer’s winner, while Timothy Dubuc earned both victories in goal. Québec continues its road trip with four games in five days, visiting Moncton, Saint John, Halifax and Charlottetown.

Games this week: @ Moncton (Nov. 11), @ Saint John (Nov. 12), @ Halifax (Nov. 14), @ Charlottetown (Nov. 15)

5. London Knights (OHL): The Knights (11-4-1-1) fall one spot after beating Saginaw 5-3 on Friday and losing 4-2 in Sarnia on Sunday. Carson Harmer scored twice against his former club, including the winner, while Juho Piiparinen collected three assists and Ryan Brown added a goal and an assist. Jaxon Cover opened the scoring against the Sting, but London could not build on its early lead. Cohen Bidgood assisted on both Knights goals in the loss. London returns home Wednesday for a Top-10 matchup with No. 1 Guelph before visiting Sault Ste. Marie and Saginaw.

Games this week: vs. Guelph (Nov. 11), @ Sault Ste. Marie (Nov. 13), @ Saginaw (Nov. 14)

6. Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL): The Tigres (13-4-0-1) drop one spot following a 7-4 comeback win in Val-d’Or with a 1-0 loss in Rouyn-Noranda. Alexey Vlasov led Saturday’s rally from a 3-0 deficit with a hat trick and five points. Thomas Desruisseaux added two goals and an assist, while Théo Gravel scored his first QMJHL goal. Raphaël Précourt stopped 34 of 35 shots Sunday, but Victoriaville could not solve Alexandre Raymond at the other end. Vlasov and Egor Shilov are tied for second in league scoring with 28 points, one ahead of Desruisseaux in fourth. The Tigres return home to face Baie-Comeau and Blainville-Boisbriand.

Games this week: vs. Baie-Comeau (Nov. 13), vs. Blainville-Boisbriand (Nov. 14)

7. Victoria Royals (WHL): The Royals (11-4-0-0) hold at No. 7 after home wins over Moose Jaw and Tri-City extended their winning streak to three. Savin Virk and Hayden Moore helped erase a 3-1 deficit Friday before Cameron Schmidt scored on the power play in overtime for a 4-3 victory. Virk finished with three points, and Cole Prelusky made 34 saves. Schmidt followed with a hat trick in Saturday’s 6-3 win over Tri-City. After scoring in the first period, he added a shorthanded goal and a power-play goal in the second to give Victoria a 5-2 lead. Vladimir Proskurin stopped 24 of 27 shots. The Royals now visit Seattle, Kamloops and Kelowna.

Games this week: @ Seattle (Nov. 10), @ Kamloops (Nov. 13), @ Kelowna (Nov. 14)

8. Red Deer Rebels (WHL): The Rebels (12-4-1-2) climb two places after earning five of a possible six points to extend their point streak to seven games and remain atop the WHL standings. Kalder Varga scored with 1:32 left in Tuesday’s 5-3 win over Kamloops. Red Deer then rallied from 4-2 down Friday before falling 5-4 in a six-round shootout in Lethbridge. On Saturday, Jake Missura scored the winner and Nathan Salisbury made 36 saves for his first WHL shutout in a 2-0 victory over Prince Albert. Cameron Kuzma recorded eight points across three multi-point games. Poul Andersen leads the WHL with 31 points and shares the goal-scoring lead with 16. Red Deer visits Lethbridge and No. 9 Medicine Hat this weekend.

Games this week: @ Lethbridge (Nov. 13), @ Medicine Hat (Nov. 14)

9. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL): The Tigers (11-5-0-1) return to the Top-10 after a three-win week extended their winning streak to five. Liam Ruck scored a second-period hat trick as Medicine Hat erased a 3-0 deficit in Portland on Wednesday, with Tyson Moss completing the comeback in overtime for a 6-5 win. Luke Cozens scored twice in Friday’s 5-2 victory in Everett, while Cash Christie made 29 saves. Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll then recorded a hat trick and Carter Casey stopped 26 shots in Saturday’s 7-1 win in Seattle. Ruck’s 11-point week earned him Tempo WHL Player of the Week honours, fuelled by Co-op, and brought his season total to 22. He trails only Markus Ruck, whose 10-point week gave him a team-leading 26 points, in Tigers scoring. The Tigers return home to face Calgary and No. 8 Red Deer.

Games this week: vs. Calgary (Nov. 13), vs. Red Deer (Nov. 14)

10. Kingston Frontenacs (OHL): The Frontenacs (13-6-0-0) slip one spot after wins over Ottawa and Oshawa were followed by a 4-3 loss to Windsor. Alex McLean scored the winner and Royden Smith made 44 saves in Wednesday’s 3-1 victory in Ottawa. Kingston then beat Oshawa 5-2 on Friday for its sixth straight win, with Nolan Snyder and Adam Goljer each contributing a goal and an assist. Windsor ended that streak Sunday despite late goals from Goljer and Alex Misiak that cut a 4-1 deficit to one. McLean collected five points over the three games. Kingston visits Peterborough on Thursday, hosts Brampton on Friday and travels to Oshawa on Sunday.

Games this week: @ Peterborough (Nov. 12), vs. Brampton (Nov. 13), @ Oshawa (Nov. 15)