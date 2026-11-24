2026-27 CHL Top-10 Rankings: Week 10

The Guelph Storm (19-4-0-0) hold No. 1 in the Canadian Hockey League’s (CHL) Top-10 Rankings for a third straight week. With home wins over Barrie and London, the Storm have won nine of their last 10 games and lead the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with 38 points.

The Val-d’Or Foreurs (16-3-1-1) remain at No. 2 and the Spokane Chiefs (15-3-1-1) at No. 3, keeping the top three intact since Week 8. Val-d’Or leads the Western Conference and owns the best points percentage in the Québec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) at .810. Spokane split its two home games and leads the Western Hockey League (WHL) in points percentage at .800. The Québec Remparts (17-5-1-0) stay fourth after a pair of wins put them atop the QMJHL with 35 points.

All 10 clubs return from last week. The Saint John Sea Dogs climb two spots to No. 5 after sweeping Moncton to extend their point streak to seven games. The Red Deer Rebels also move up two places, to No. 7, after taking the WHL lead with 33 points. The Kitchener Rangers rise to No. 9 on the strength of eight straight wins, the longest active winning streak in the CHL.

Fans can watch OHL and QMJHL regular-season and playoff games on FloHockey. WHL regular-season games are currently streaming free on YouTube.

1. Guelph Storm (OHL): Carter Kucher broke a 1-1 tie late in the first period and Ben Hrebik made 17 saves against his former club as the Storm (19-4-0-0) beat Barrie 5-1 on Friday. On Saturday, Illia Shybinskyi put Guelph ahead 3-0 just 13:47 into its 4-2 win over London. The Knights pulled within one before the first intermission, but Ethan Czata scored on a second-period power play and Zach Jovanovski finished with 20 saves. Ryan Roobroeck’s five-point weekend extended his point streak to 13 games (26 points). Vladimir Dravecky added four points to reach 29, four more than any other OHL defenceman.

Games this week: @ Peterborough (Nov. 26), vs. Erie (Nov. 27), vs. Ottawa (Nov. 29)

2. Val-d’Or Foreurs (QMJHL): The Foreurs (16-3-1-1) have earned points in 13 of their last 15 games. Thursday’s 1-0 loss in Sherbrooke came down to a duel between Montreal Canadiens prospect Arseni Radkov and Kyan Labbé. Florent Houle broke the deadlock with 6:49 left in regulation, and Labbé turned aside all 25 Val-d’Or shots. Radkov made 22 saves and has a .917 save percentage through 12 appearances, allowing three goals or fewer in each. The QMJHL postponed Friday’s game in Drummondville after a virus affected several Foreurs players. Val-d’Or hosts No. 5 Saint John on Thursday with one point separating the clubs.

Games this week: vs. Saint John (Nov. 26), vs. Charlottetown (Nov. 28)

3. Spokane Chiefs (WHL): A sellout crowd of 10,511, the WHL’s largest this season, saw the Chiefs (15-3-1-1) beat Penticton 4-1 on Saturday. Tyus Sparks scored twice and added an assist, and Carter Esler stopped 28 of 29 shots. The win followed a 6-2 loss to Victoria on Friday in which Ethan Hughes scored his first goal of the season. Sparks finished the weekend with four points, while Chase Harrington added three to reach 31 in 19 games, tied for fifth in WHL scoring. Kelowna visits twice this week after back-to-back wins of its own.

Games this week: vs. Kelowna (Nov. 25), vs. Kelowna (Nov. 28)

4. Québec Remparts (QMJHL): Timothy Dubuc stopped 45 of 46 shots over the weekend as the Remparts (17-5-1-0) stretched their winning streak to four. Maddox Dagenais scored twice in the third period and Dubuc made 20 saves in Friday’s 3-1 home win over Cape Breton. On Sunday in Rimouski, Egan Beveridge scored the only goal in the second period and Dubuc turned away all 25 Océanic shots for his first QMJHL shutout. Québec returns home to face Drummondville and Chicoutimi.

Games this week: vs. Drummondville (Nov. 27), vs. Chicoutimi (Nov. 29)

5. Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL): The Sea Dogs (15-5-1-2) have six wins and a shootout loss in their last seven games. Moncton tied Friday’s game three times before Zachary Morin scored his second of the night with 5:36 left to give Saint John the lead for good. Captain Olivier Groulx scored on the power play and into an empty net, adding an assist in the 6-4 road win. Back in Saint John on Saturday, Olivier Lemieux scored twice and added an assist, and Rafaël Courchesne made 23 saves in a 4-1 victory. Groulx, Morin and Dylan Rozzi each finished the weekend with four points. The Sea Dogs visit No. 2 Val-d’Or and No. 6 Victoriaville on either side of a stop in Rouyn-Noranda.

Games this week: @ Val-d’Or (Nov. 26), @ Rouyn-Noranda (Nov. 27), @ Victoriaville (Nov. 29)

6. Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL): The Tigres (16-6-0-1) slip one spot despite winning twice on the road. Thomas Desruisseaux had two goals and an assist in Wednesday’s 8-3 loss to Cape Breton. Joshua Vincent then scored twice and Raphaël Précourt made 28 saves in a 5-2 win in Rimouski on Friday. Seven different Tigres scored in Sunday’s 7-2 win in Sherbrooke, where 2027 NHL Draft prospect Alexis Guévin had a goal and two assists and Andrei Nikolaev made 22 saves. Louis-Félix Guay led the club with six points over the three games. Desruisseaux added five to move into second in QMJHL scoring with 37. Victoriaville hosts No. 5 Saint John on Sunday with both clubs entering the week with 33 points.

Games this week: @ Gatineau (Nov. 27), vs. Saint John (Nov. 29)

7. Red Deer Rebels (WHL): Poul Andersen scored four of Red Deer’s 13 goals in two home wins that lifted the Rebels (15-5-1-2) into first place in the WHL. He recorded a hat trick in Friday’s 6-2 win over Lethbridge, with Beckett Hamilton and Jiří Kamas each picking up three assists. Andersen added the winner against Swift Current on Saturday, while Cameron Kuzma and Kalder Varga scored twice apiece in a 7-3 victory. Andersen leads the WHL in goals (22) and points (38). Hamilton is tied for second with 35 points, while Kuzma has 29.

Games this week: @ Calgary (Nov. 25), vs. Brandon (Nov. 27)

8. Victoria Royals (WHL): The Royals (15-6-1-0) earned five of eight possible points and finished the week two points behind Red Deer. Drayden Uhrina opened the scoring in both home games against Kamloops, but the Blazers won 4-2 on Tuesday and 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday. Victoria answered with two road wins. Caleb Matthews and Miles Cooper scored twice apiece and Cole Prelusky made 29 saves in Friday’s 6-2 win in Spokane. Down 3-0 in the third period at Tri-City on Saturday, the Royals got goals from Ludovic Perreault, Matthews and Sam Schulte, whose first WHL goal forced overtime. Filip Novak won it 4-3 with seven seconds left. Matthews and Hayden Moore led Victoria with five points each.

Games this week: vs. Regina (Nov. 25), vs. Seattle (Nov. 27), vs. Seattle (Nov. 29)

9. Kitchener Rangers (OHL): The defending Memorial Cup champions (16-6-2-1) swept a three-game road trip to move within three points of Guelph. Luca Santala had two goals and an assist, and Jason Schaubel made 33 saves in Wednesday’s 6-2 win in Sudbury. Santala scored again Friday in North Bay before Gabriel Chiarot won it 4-3 in overtime. Down 2-0 in Barrie on Saturday, Kitchener scored four straight. Cameron Arquette’s shorthanded winner in the 4-3 victory was his 19th goal, tying him for second in the OHL. Santala’s three goals and four assists earned him Make Space OHL Rookie of the Week honours. Tanner Lam added five assists. The Rangers face Windsor twice before visiting London.

Games this week: @ Windsor (Nov. 25), vs. Windsor (Nov. 27), @ London (Nov. 28)

10. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL): Josh Evaschesen scored four times as the Tigers (13-6-1-2) earned points in all three games. Mace’o Phillips opened the scoring and Evaschesen scored twice in Tuesday’s 4-3 shootout loss to Edmonton. Evaschesen then scored the winner in Saturday’s 5-1 victory in Prince Albert, where Carter Casey made 28 saves and Liam Ruck and Markus Ruck each had a goal and two assists. At Saskatoon on Sunday, Luke Cozens had two goals and an assist, and Evaschesen’s fourth of the week gave Medicine Hat a 5-3 lead. The Blades scored twice in the final 4:06 of regulation and won 6-5 in overtime. The teams meet again Saturday in Medicine Hat.

Games this week: vs. Brandon (Nov. 24), vs. Calgary (Nov. 27), vs. Saskatoon (Nov. 28)