2025 World Juniors daily – Jan. 6

Photo credit: Matt Zambonin / IIHF

For the first time in program history, the USA are back-to-back World Juniors champions.

Day 9 results:

Czechia 3-2 Sweden (SO)

USA 4-3 Finland (OT)

About yesterday:

Czechia medalled at the World Juniors for the third straight year after they won bronze in dramatic fashion over Sweden.

Former Barrie and Kitchener forward Eduard Sale (SEA) scored the shootout winner in the 14th round in a 3-2 victory in what was the longest shootout in World Juniors history. In regulation, Sale and Kelowna’s Jakub Stancl (STL) scored with the latter finishing as the tournament’s top goalscorer with seven goals.

Over the past three years, Czechia have won one silver (2023) and two bronze (2024, 2025) medals after winning three total medals in the previous 28 years. In all, 12 CHL players collected a bronze medal as part of Czechia’s roster.

In the gold medal game, the USA made history as they repeated as champions for the first time in program history after a 4-3 overtime win over Finland.

Erie’s Carey Terrance (ANA) played 12:56 and had three shots while fellow CHL players in Saginaw’s Joey Willis (NSH) and Barrie’s Sam Hillebrandt also claimed gold.

The victory was the seventh gold medal (2004, 2010, 2013, 2017, 2021, 2024, 2025) in program history and the sixth in the previous 15 years.

As for Finland, the silver medal is their first since they suffered an overtime defeat in the final in 2022 against Canada. Kingston’s duo of Tuomas Uronen (VGK) and Emil Pieniniemi (PIT) scored for Finland in the final as seven CHL players took home silver.

CHL player of the day:

Kelowna’s Jakub Stancl (STL) completed his memorable 2025 World Juniors with a bronze medal.

Stancl found the back of the net in Czechia’s shootout win over Sweden as he recorded his tournament best seventh goal. Furthermore, he was named to the tournament’s All-Star team and finished tied second in scoring with 10 points.

CHL scoring leaders: