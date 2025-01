2025 World Juniors daily: Jan. 5

Photo credit: Matt Zambonin / HHOF Images on Ice

The USA and Finland will battle tonight for World Juniors supremacy in Ottawa.

Day 8 results:

Finland 4-3 Sweden (OT)

USA 4-1 Czechia

About yesterday:

Finland advanced to its first World Juniors final since they suffered heartbreak against Canada in overtime in 2022 after an OT win over rivals Sweden. Barrie’s Emil Hemming (DAL) scored his first goal of the tournament in the win while he and London’s Kasper Halttunen (SJ) had an assist. For Sweden, Calgary’s Axel Hemming (CGY) played 7:48 while the Soo’s Noah Nordh (UTA) took his first shift of the tournament.

Erie’s Carey Terrance (ANA) helped the USA to a second straight final after they defeated Czechia 4-1. Terrance saw 13:39 of ice time in the win. In defeat, Kelowna’s Jakub Stancl (STL) scored his sixth goal of the tournament.

CHL player of the day:

Barrie’s Emil Hemming (DAL) was a key contributor in Finland’s semi-final win over Sweden as he had a goal and an assist in just 13:48 of ice time.

Hemming has played in all six of Finland’s games thus far with his two points Saturday being his first of the tournament. In his first OHL season with Barrie, the 18-year-old has five goals and 20 points in 30 games.

A look ahead:

Sweden’s long wait for another World Juniors gold medal was extended after their overtime loss to Finland. The Swedes have not claimed gold since 2012 and just once in the past 43 years. However, last year’s silver medallists will be looking for their third bronze medal in the last six tournaments. Sweden have claimed the bronze medal eight times previously.

For the second straight year, Czechia will play for bronze. Third place finishers last year, Czechia are looking to medal for the third straight year after they also earned silver in 2023. Czechia also won bronze in 2005.

The USA will be looking to become back-to-back World Juniors champions for the first time in program history tonight. The five-time gold medallists (2010, 2013, 2017, 2021, 2024) will also guarantee an eighth medal in the last 10 tournaments regardless of tonight’s result. The USA most recently won silver in 2019.

With a berth in the final, Finland are guaranteed a medal for the first time in three years. Five-time gold medallists (1987, 1998, 2014, 2016, 2019), they seek a first title in six years this evening. Between 2014-2019, they won half of tournaments that took place that included a victory on home ice in 2016.

Where to watch:

The bronze medal game can be seen on TSN 1/4 while the gold medal game is available on TSN 1/4/5.

Tournament notes:

