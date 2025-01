2025 World Juniors daily: Jan. 3

Sweden, USA, Finland and Czechia booked their spots in Saturday’s semi-finals after wins on Thursday as hosts Canada were eliminated.

Day 7 results:

Sweden 3-2 Latvia

USA 7-2 Switzerland

Finland 5-3 Slovakia

Czechia 4-3 Canada

About yesterday:

For the fourth straight tournament, Sweden are into the World Juniors semi-finals after a narrow 3-2 victory over Latvia. Calgary’s Axel Hurtig (CGY) played 12:35 in the win and was a +1 rating. For Latvia, Saint John’s Eriks Mateiko (WSH) scored both goals to take his tournament total to five, tied for tops among all players. Post-game, Mateiko, Chicoutimi’s Peteris Bulans and Sherbrooke’s Linards Feldbergs were named Latvia’s top three players of the tournament.

In the second semi-final, the USA made quick work of Switzerland to reach the semis for a third consecutive campaign. The defending champions scored four times in the first and added a trio of goals in the second. Erie’s Carey Terrance (ANA) played 14:21 in the win. For Switzerland, Lethbridge’s Leo Braillard had an assist and was selected as one of Slovakia’s top three performers after he registered four points (three goals).

Finland made it back-to-back semi-final appearances after they took down Slovakia 5-3. London’s Jesse Nurmi (NYI) scored twice and added an assist while his Knights teammate Kasper Halttunen (SJ) scored for the second straight game. Everett’s Julius Miettinen (SEA) added a helper while former Oshawa forward Rasmus Kumpulainen (MIN) found the back of the net. Ex-Sudbury star Dalibor Dvorsky (SEA) had two points (1G, 1A) for Slovakia while Moncton’s Juraj Pekarick (STL) scored his third goal of the tournament. With nine points in the tournament, Dvorksy was selected as one of Slovakia’s top three players.

Finally, hosts Canada crashed out in the quarterfinals for the second straight year after a 4-3 loss to Czechia. Edmonton’s Adam Jecho (STL) scored the game-winner with 39.3 seconds left in regulation while Kelowna’s Jakub Stancl (STL) also scored. Former Barrie and Kitchener forward Eduard Sale (SEA) also found the back of the net while Brantford’s Adam Jiricek (STL) had two assists.

For Canada, Calgary’s Tanner Howe (PIT) and Brampton’s Porter Martone (2025) scored while captain and Lethbridge’s Brayden Yager (WPG) had two assists. Post-game, Owen Sound’s Carter George (LA), Saskatoon’s Tanner Molendyk (NSH) and Yager were named Canada’s three best players of the tournament.

Day 8 schedule (Jan. 4):

Sweden vs. Finland – 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT

USA vs. Czechia – 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Tournament notes:

60 CHL players to compete at 2025 World Juniors

Canada roster

Non-Canada players