2025 World Juniors daily: Jan. 1

The quarterfinals are set at the 2025 World Juniors after the round-robin concluded on New Year’s Eve in Ottawa.

Day 6 results:

Switzerland 3-1 Kazakhstan

Finland 3-0 Latvia

Sweden 4-2 Czechia

USA 4-1 Canada

About yesterday:

Switzerland booked its spot in the last eight after a 3-1 win over Kazakhstan. Lethbridge’s Leo Braillard – who had three goals in the round-robin – was pointless but had 17:32 of ice time and five shots. As for Kazakhstan, they will face Germany Wednesday in the relegation game.

London’s Kasper Halttunen (SJ) scored his first of the tournament to help power Finland to a 3-0 win over Latvia that secured their spot as the no. 2 seed in Group A. Finland, who went 3-1-0, will now face Slovakia in Wednesday’s quarterfinal. Despite the fact they achieved two wins in the round-robin for the first time in program history, Latvia finished fourth in Group A but are into the quarterfinals for the third time in four years. However, they have a date with Sweden on Wednesday.

Sweden completed a perfect 4-0-0 round-robin after a 4-2 win over Czechia. Calgary’s Axel Hurtig (CGY) played 10:40 in the win while Edmonton’s Adam Jecho (STL) and Brantford’s Adam Jiricek (STL) each tallied an assist for Czechia. Sweden will now face Latvia in the quarterfinals while Czechia will take on Canada.

Finally, the USA took down Canada 4-1 in the first New Year’s Eve contest between the two rivals since 2016. Erie’s Carey Terrance (ANA) played 13:07 in the win and was a +1 rating while Owen Sound’s Carter George (LA) stopped 26 shots for Canada. As the no. 1 seed in Group A, the USA will now battle Switzerland in the quarterfinals while Canada will take on Czechia in a re-match of the 2023 semi-final in Halifax.

CHL player of the day:

London’s Kasper Halttunen (SJ) found the back of the net to help lead Finland to a 3-0 win over Latvia. In four round-robin games, Halttunen had two points (1G, 1A) and a +1 rating.

An OHL champion last year, Halttunen has six points (two goals) in nine games with the Knights. Halttunen began the year in the AHL where he had two goals and four points in six games with the San Jose Barracuda.

Day 7 schedule (Jan. 2):

Sweden vs. Latvia – 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT

USA vs. Switzerland – 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

Slovakia vs. Finland – 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

Canada vs. Czechia – 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

CHL scoring leaders:

Name Points Country CHL club Jakub Stancl 7 Czechia Kelowna Jakub Fibigr 5 Czechia Brampton Juraj Pekarcik 5 Czechia Moncton Adam Jecho 4 Czechia Edmonton Vojtech Port 4 Czechia Lethbridge Julius Sumpf 4 Germany Moncton Leo Braillard 3 Switzerland Lethbridge Easton Cowan 3 Canada London Miroslav Holinka 3 Czechia Edmonton Eriks Mateiko 3 Latvia Saint John Cal Ritchie 2 Canada Oshawa

Tournament notes:

60 CHL players to compete at 2025 World Juniors

Canada roster

Non-Canada players