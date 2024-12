2025 World Juniors daily: Dec. 31

The round-robin of the 2025 World Juniors concludes today with lots to play for on the last day of 2024.

Day 5 results:

Slovakia 5-4 Kazakhstan (OT)

Latvia 4-3 Germany (OT)

About yesterday:

In their final game of the round-robin, Slovakia locked in the no. 3 spot in Group B after a 5-4 overtime win over Kazakhstan. Moncton’s Juraj Pekarcik (STL) had four points (2G, 2A) – as did former Sudbury forward Dalibor Dvorsky (STL) – as Slovakia will play in the quarterfinals for the third year in a row. For Kazakhstan, Spokane’s Assanali Sarkenov scored his first goal of the tournament as they earned their first point at the World Juniors in 17 years. Kazakhstan will now face Switzerland today with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals as the no. 4 seed in Group B.

After he had the shootout winner over Canada two days ago, Saint John’s Eriks Mateiko (WSH) again played hero for Latvia as he scored the overtime winner in a 4-3 win over Germany. While Latvia needed just a point to reach the quarterfinals, Mateiko made sure they got there in dramatic fashion as for the first time in program history they won twice in the round-robin. Mateiko also scored in regulation while Sherbrooke’s Linards Feldbergs was fantastic again in goal as he made 36 saves. As for Germany, they will play the relegation game Wednesday against either Kazakhstan or Switzerland.

CHL player of the day:

Juraj Pekarcik’s (STL) four-point outing led Slovakia to their second win of the tournament. Pekarcik is tied second in scoring for Slovakia with five points while he ranks tied eighth in the tournament.

Pekarcik’s first year in the CHL has gone smoothly thus far as he has recorded 12 goals and 35 points in 29 games with the Wildcats. The Blues selected the 19-year-with 76th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Day 6 schedule:

Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan – 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT

Finland vs. Latvia – 2:30 p.m. / 11:30 a.m. PT

Sweden vs. Czechia – 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

Canada vs. USA – 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

The day ahead:

Win and you’re in. That’s the simple bath for both Switzerland and Kazakhstan in the opening contest of Day 6. Both teams are winless in their first three games and combined have conceded 41 goals. However, Kazakhstan did collect a point Monday in their overtime loss to Slovakia although it doesn’t change the equation for today’s game. The winner will face the no. 1 seed from Group A in the quarterfinals while the loser will face Germany in Wednesday’s relegation game.

With Latvia’s win over Germany yesterday, their contest with Finland just got a whole lot more interesting. First and foremost, both teams can finish as high as second in Group A. While that exact math depends on the night’s final game between Canada and USA, position in the pool will be vital with the sole purpose of avoiding the no. 4 spot and a match-up with Group B’s winners. Finland head in with a slight advantage as Latvia have one point less but if either team loses in regulation they will finish fourth in the pool. Both team’s own two wins with Finland’s most recent victory a thrilling overtime decision over the USA on Dec. 29.

Back in Group B, Sweden and Czechia will battle for pool supremacy. Both countries are a perfect 3-0-0 so tonight’s victor – no matter the method – will claim the no. 1 spot. Together, the two team’s have combined for 43 goals with Czechia’s 23 a tournament best. Czechia’s +18 goal differential is also the best while Sweden are the only other country to have scored 20 goals through their first three games.

Finally, Canada and the USA will meet to close out 2024 in a winner takes all contest. Both countries are 2-0-1 as they each look to top Group A in the first New Year’s Even contest between the two hockey rivals in nine years. On the flip side, the loser could fall as low as third in Group A and face off with either Czechia or Sweden in the quarterfinals. The stakes really couldn’t be any higher.

Where to watch:

Switzerland and Kazakhstan can be seen live on TSN 1/5 while Finland’s contest with Latvia is available on TSN 4/5. TSN 1/5 will show Czechia and Sweden while Canada’s matchup with USA is live on TSN 1/4/5.