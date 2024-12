2025 World Juniors Daily: Dec. 30

Photo credit: Andre Ringuette / HHOF Images on Ice

Canada got back on track on Day 4 of the 2024 World Juniors while Czechia and Sweden remained perfect as the round-robin nears its conclusion.

Day 4 results:

Sweden 7-5 Switzerland

Finland 4-3 USA (OT)

Czechia 4-2 Slovakia

Canada 3-0 Germany

About yesterday:

Sweden improved to 3-0-0 after a 7-5 win over Switzerland. Calgary’s Axel Hurtig (CGY) played 10:23 in the win while ahead of the game, the Soo’s Noel Nordh (UTA) was added to the Swedish roster. Sweden have scored 20 goals in just three games and will face Czechia Dec. 31 with the winner taking the top seed in Group B. In defeat, Lethbridge’s Leo Braillard scored twice in 17:49 of ice time as he now leads the team with three goals.

In possibly the best game of the tournament thus far, Kingston’s Tuomas Uronen (VGK) was the overtime hero as Finland beat the USA 4-3. Everett’s Julius Miettinen (SEA) also scored for Finland while Kingston’s Emil Pieniniemi (PIT) and London’s Kasper Halttunen (SJ) each tallied an assist. For the USA, Erie’s Carey Terrance (ANA) scored for the second time at the event. The victory now gives Finland a realistic shot at second place in Group A but they cannot top the pool.

Rimouski’s Pavel Simek had a goal as Czechia doubled up Slovakia 4-2 to move to 3-0-0 while Edmonton’s Adam Jecho (STL) and Miroslav Holinka (TOR), Brantford’s Adam Jiricek (STL) and Brampton’s Adam Zidlicky each had an assist. Former Barrie and Kitchener forward Eduard Sale (SEA) also scored twice for the Czechs who will now meet Sweden on New Year’s Eve for top spot in Group B. Former Sudbury star Dalibor Dvorsky (STL) found the back of the net for Slovakia who have all but sealed the third seed in the group.

Canada got back in the win column to round out Day 4 and it again came behind a shutout from Owen Sound’s Carter George (LA). George stopped 25 shots while London’s Oliver Bonk (PHI), Kelowna’s Caden Price (SEA) and Rimouski’s Mathieu Cataford (VGK) scored. The win jumped Canada back into second spot and means their contest with the USA on New Year’s Eve will determine who is the no. 1 seed in Group A while the loser could finish third in the pool.

CHL player of the day:

For the second time at the 2025 World Juniors, Owen Sound’s Carter George (LA) pitched a shutout for Canada. After a 31-save performance on Boxing Day against Finland, he turned away 25 shots Sunday against Germany. George is the only goaltender in the tournament not to have conceded a goal while his 56 saves are the seventh most.

Back-to-back shutouts for @AttackOHL's Carter George! 🇨🇦@LAKings prospect is perfect through two games at the #WorldJuniors as Canada blanks Germany 3-0 🎥 pic.twitter.com/1JEmvpp686 — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) December 30, 2024

Day 5 schedule:

Slovakia vs. Kazakhstan – 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Germany vs. Latvia – 3:30 p.m. / 12:30 p.m. PT

The day ahead:

Slovakia will conclude its round-robin campaign today against Kazakhstan where a win would guarantee them the third seed in Group B and a clash with the Group A runner-ups in the quarterfinals. The Slovaks have struggled to score thus far having found the back of the net just six times in its previous three contests. As for Kazakhstan, a win today would greatly aid their quarterfinal aspirations but it will nevertheless come down to tomorrow’s contest against another winless side in Switzerland to determine the fourth quarterfinalist from Group B.

The other contest today sees a crucial matchup between Latvia and Germany. The stakes are simple for Germany; they have to win in regulation otherwise they will play in Wednesday’s relegation game. For Latvia, a point guarantees them a quarterfinal berth but defeat won’t necessarily end their quarterfinal hopes as they face Finland Tuesday in their final round-robin game.

Where to watch:

Kazakhstan’s contest with Slovakia can be seen on TSN 1/4 while Latvia versus Germany is available on TSN 1/5.