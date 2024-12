2025 World Juniors daily: Dec. 28

Photo credit: Andre Ringuette / HHOF Images on Ice

Latvia made World Juniors history Friday while just a pair of games are on the docket today in Ottawa.

Day 2 results:

Slovakia 2-1 Switzerland

Finland 3-1 Germany

Sweden 8-1 Kazakhstan

Latvia 3-2 Canada (SO)

About yesterday:

In a clash between two 0-1-0 teams in Group B, Slovakia collected its first win of the tournament after a narrow 2-1 victory over Switzerland. Sudbury’s 2024 CHL Import Draft first round pick Jan Chovan had the game-winner with just 3:18 left in regulation while former Wolves star Dalibor Dvorsky (STL) had an assist on Slovakia’s opening goal. While Switzerland’s path to the quarterfinals is far from over, it makes their contest with Kazakhstan on Dec. 31 must-win.

In the second contest of the day, Finland rebounded from its shutout loss to Canada on Boxing Day to take down Germany 3-1 in Group A action. Kingston’s Emil Pieniniemi (PIT) scored Finland’s first goal of the tournament while the Fronts’ Tuomas Uronen (VGK) and London’s Jesse Nurmi (NYI) each had an assist. In defeat, Moncton’s Julius Sumpf had a helper for Germany who are now 0-2-0 and will look to their game against Latvia on Dec. 30 as must-win to reach the quarterfinals.

Back in Group B, Sweden made it two wins from two after a convincing 8-1 win over Kazakhstan who made their return to the World Juniors for the first time since 2020. Calgary’s Axel Hurtig (CGY) had an assist for Sweden who have scored 13 goals across its two games thus far.

The final game of the day saw one of the biggest shocks in World Juniors history as Latvia secured a 3-2 shootout win over hosts Canada. Saint John’s Eriks Mateiko (WSH) scored in regulation and then had the shootout winner in the eighth round. Fellow QMJHL teammate in Chicoutimi’s Peteris Bulans also scored in regulation while Sherbrooke’s Linards Feldbergs was simply sensational with a 55-save performance. As for Canada, Guelph’s Jett Luchanko (PHI) and Oshawa’s Cal Ritchie (COL) scored while Brampton’s Jack Ivankovic made 24 saves.

Ivankovic made history of his own as he became the first 17-year-old Canadian goaltender to start a World Juniors game since 1989.

CHL player of the day:

It couldn’t be anyone but Latvia’s Linards Feldbergs.

The Sherbrooke goaltender made 55 saves in regulation and overtime against Canada before he stopped all eight shots he faced in the shootout to secure Latvia’s third ever win at the World Juniors.

The 19-year-old has impressed in his first QMJHL season as he owns an 11-4-2 record and a 2.51 GAA in 21 appearances this year after he was the 25th overall pick in the 2024 CHL Import Draft.

Day 3 schedule:

Kazakhstan vs. Czechia – 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Latvia vs. USA – 3:30 p.m. / 12:30 p.m. PT

The day ahead:

After they were off Friday, Czechia return to action looking for a second straight victory after they began the tournament with a 5-1 win over Switzerland on Boxing Day. Kazakhstan will look to rebound after a heavy defeat to Sweden yesterday but their preparations will revolve around their Group B game against Switzerland on Dec. 31.

On the heels of their stunning shootout win over Canada last night, Latvia will look to shock the world again when they face defending champions USA. The Americans exploded out of the gates on Boxing Day with a 10-4 win over Germany in their tournament opener.

Where to watch:

Kazakhstan’s contest with Czechia can be seen on TSN 1 while Latvia versus USA is available on TSN 1/5.

Tournament notes:

60 CHL players to compete at 2025 World Juniors

Canada roster

Non-Canada players