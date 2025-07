2025 World Junior Summer Showcase updates

The 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase serves as an evaluation for athletes seeking to make their respective national teams for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship that is set for Dec. 26, 2024 – Jan. 5, 2025 in Minneapolis, MN,.

Photo credit: USA Hockey/Bjorn Franke

Day 2 — July 28

Carolina Hurricanes prospect Filip Ekberg (Ottawa 67’s / OHL) had a goal as Sweden moved to 2-0-0 at the tournament after a 4-3 win over USA White. In defeat, Seattle Kraken prospect Blake Fiddler (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL) recorded an assist while Patrick Quinlan (Sarnia Sting / OHL) stopped 16 of 19 shots.

In the second game of the day, USA Blue fell 3-2 to Finland – who also moved to 2-0-0 – where LA Kings prospect Henry Brzustewicz (London Knights / OHL) collected an assist for the hosts.

Day 1 — July 27

In the opening game of the tournament, Seattle Kraken prospect Blake Fiddler (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL) was part of USA White that beat Finland 5-2. In defeat, Jasper Kuhta (Ottawa 67’s / OHL) found the back of the net.

USA Blue – that featured Henry Brzustewicz (London Knights / OHL), Kristian Epperson (Saginaw Spirit / OHL) and AJ Spellacy (Windsor Spitfires / OHL) – fell 5-2 to Sweden in their tournament opener.

For more information on the 2025 World Juniors Summer Showcase, click here.

Full schedule:

July 27

USA White 5-2 Finland

Sweden 5-2 USA Blue

July 28

Finland 3-2 USA Blue

Sweden 4-3 USA White

July 29

Canada Red vs. Canada White

July 30

Sweden vs. USA

Canada vs. Finland

Aug. 1

Canada vs. Sweden

USA vs. Finland

Aug. 2

Sweden vs. Finland

Canada vs. USA