2025 WHL Championship Series updates

Game 1 (May 9) — Medicine Hat 4-1 Spokane

Tigers leads series 1-0

The Medicine Hat Tigers grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 2025 WHL Championship Series after a 4-1 win in Game 1 Friday night.

Andrew Basha (CGY), Bryce Pickford, Ethan Neutens and Tanner Molendyk (NSH) scored for the hosts while Harrison Meneghin (TB) turned away 36 shots. Spokane captain Berkly Catton (SEA) found the back of the net as Dawson Cowan made 19 saves.

In his first game since Dec. 28, Basha scored just 54 seconds in to open the scoring. The game also saw the season debut of Cayden Lindstrom (CBJ) – the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft – who collected a helper on Basha’s marker. With an assist on Pickford’s goal, Gavin McKenna (2026) extended his point streak to 54 games.

2025 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien Schedule

Game 1^ – Friday, May 9 – Spokane at Medicine Hat – 7 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. PT (on TSN1)

Game 2^ – Sunday, May 11 – Spokane at Medicine Hat – 7 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. PT (on TSN 1/3)

Game 3^ – Tuesday, May 13 – Medicine Hat at Spokane – 8 p.m. MT / 7 p.m. PT (on TSN 1/3)

Game 4^ – Wednesday, May 14 – Medicine Hat at Spokane – 8 p.m. MT / 7 p.m. PT (on TSN 1/3)

Game 5*^ – Friday, May 16 – Medicine Hat at Spokane – 8 p.m. MT / 7 p.m. PT (on TSN 1/5)

Game 6*^ – Sunday, May 18 – Spokane at Medicine Hat – 7 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. PT (on TSN 1/3)

Game 7*^ – Monday, May 19 – Spokane at Medicine Hat – 7 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. PT (on TSN 1/3)

* = if necessary

^ = Live on TSN (Canada) & Victory+ (U.S. & World)

Channel designations are subject to change