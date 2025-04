2025 U18 World Championships updates

Photo credit: Tim Austen/IIHF

April 24

Defending champions Canada got off to a blistering start with a 9-2 win over Slovakia in their tournament opener.

Seattle’s Braeden Cootes had five points (2G, 3A) while Vancouver’s Cameron Schmidt had two goals and an assist. Guelph’s Lev Katzin and Quinn Beauchesne, Red Deer’s Matthew Gard, Tri-City’s Jackson Smith and Vancouver’s Ryan Lin also scored in the win. Brampton’s Jack Ivankovic – who won gold last year – made 22 saves.

Earlier in the day, Kamloops’ Vit Zahejsky scored for the second straight night as Czechia lost 4-3 in overtime to Germany.

April 23

The opening day of the 2025 tournament saw Ottawa’s Filip Ekberg explode for five points (4G, 1A) as Sweden beat Switzerland 10-3 in their tournament opener.

Hosts USA also got their campaign off to a perfect start with a 4-2 victory over Czechia where Edmonton’s Blake Fiddler scored the game-tying goal in the third period. Seattle’s Radim Mrtka and Kamloops’ Vit Zahejsky scored for Czechia in defeat.

Canada gets its campaign underway this evening when they face Slovakia at 5pm ET.