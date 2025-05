2025 OHL Championship Series updates

Game 1 (May 8) — OSH 4-2 LDN

Generals leads series 1-0

Cal Ritchie (NYI) scored the game-winner with 3:25 left in regulation as the Oshawa Generals took Game 1 of the OHL Championships Series on the road after a 4-2 win over the London Knights.

Andrew Gibson (NSH) scored twice for the Gens while Matthew Buckley found the empty-net to secure the win. Jacob Oster stopped 30 shots for the Generals as Rene Van Bommel and Kasper Halttunen (SJ) were the only Knights to beat him. Austin Elliott made 22 saves for the Knights as he suffered just his second loss of the entire season.

Oshawa trailed 2-1 after 40 minutes but scored three times in the third to take Game 1 in a rematch of last year’s Finals that the Knights swept 4-0.

#Isles fans best get use to this! Cal Ritchie buries the game-winner as the @Oshawa_Generals take Game 1 of the #OHLChampionship Series on the road in London! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/yzwaA8M5TX — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 9, 2025

2025 OHL Championship Series Schedule

Game 1^ – Thursday, May 8 – Oshawa at London – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (on TSN 3)

Game 2^ – Saturday, May 10 – Oshawa at London – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (on TSN 3/4)

Game 3^ – Monday, May 12 – London at Oshawa – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (on TSN 1/4/5)

Game 4^ – Tuesday, May 13 – London at Oshawa – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (on TSN 3/4)

Game 5*^ – Thursday, May 15 – Oshawa at London – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (on TSN 1/4)

Game 6*^ – Saturday, May 17 – London at Oshawa – Time To Be Confirmed (on TSN 3)

Game 7*^ – Monday, May 19 – Oshawa at London – Time To Be Confirmed (on TSN 1/3)

* = if necessary

^ = Live on TSN (Canada), CHL TV (Canada) & Victory+ (U.S. & World)

Channel designations are subject to change