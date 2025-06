2025 NHL Draft – Day 2 best available

While the CHL dominated the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft with 21 selections, plenty of quality talent still remains ahead of the second round.

The Erie Otters’ Matthew Schaefer was the first player off the board after the New York Islanders made him the no. 1 pick but teammate Malcolm Spence remains the highest ranked player still available based off of NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings.

Furthermore, top ranked North American goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen was the 30th overall pick by San Jose but no. 2 ranked Lucas Beckman of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar and no. 3 ranked Jack Ivankovic of the Brampton Steelheads both remain available.

On the blue line, the Edmonton Oil Kings’ Blake Fiddler – the 26th ranked North American skater – is the best available at his position.

Day 2 of the 2025 NHL Draft gets underway at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles Saturday.