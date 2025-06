2025 NHL Draft – Day 1 live blog

Follow each CHL selection during the 2025 NHL Draft in our live blog!

1st overall – Matthew Schaefer

Erie Otters – New York Islanders

Erie’s Matthew Schaefer became the first OHL player to be taken first overall in a decade after the New York Islanders made him the no. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Schaefer is the 42nd CHL player to be selected with the first overall pick since 1969 while he is the second ever Otter after Connor McDavid 10 years ago.

2nd overall – Michael Misa

Saginaw Spirit – San Jose Sharks

Michael Misa – the CHL’s leading scorer in 2024-25 with 134 points – was the second overall pick by the San Jose Sharks.

One of nine exceptional players in CHL history, Misa helped the Spirit to a Memorial Cup title on home ice in 2024 while the 18-year-old is just the seventh first-year draft-eligible player to win the CHL Top Scorer award over the last 20 years.