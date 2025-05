2025 Memorial Cup preview – Knights vs. Tigers – May 27

The math for tonight’s Memorial Cup clash between the London Knights and Medicine Hat Tigers is simple.

Win and you’re in the final.

The two teams – who are both 2-0-0 thus far – meet at 7pm ET / 5pm MT live on TSN 1/5, RDS and Victory Plus.

“It’s exciting and it’s a good opportunity for us,” said London captain Denver Barkey. “We’re going to take this game shift-by-shift. They’re a good team but we’re ready to go.”

The Knights – who are looking to reach a second straight Memorial Cup final – have taken down both Moncton and Rimouski thus far. Landon Sim scored the overtime winner Saturday in a 3-2 victory over the Wildcats while Jacob Julien (WPG) had the game-winner with 5:07 to play 24 hours later in a 3-1 decision over Rimouski.

“[Medicine Hat] are really offensive and have a lot of skill players that can make plays,” Barkey said. “Making sure we’re not cheating and paying attention in the ‘D’ zone and listening and executing our systems and I think that will be able to shut their offensive game down and we can transition from there.”

One major positive for the Knights is the continual return of Barkey. The captain missed seven games in the postseason but returned to the lineup in Game 5 of the OHL Championship Series where he got the opportunity to hoist the J. Ross Robertson Cup.

At the Memorial Cup, he’s tallied two assists and four shots in two games thus far but he continues to get as much ice time as possible. The Flyers prospect spent considerable time on the ice this morning as he continues to work his way back to full health.

“Getting out there, getting some touches with the puck, getting on the ice, feeling my feet under me helps with comfortability come game time since I missed a lot of time,” Barkey said. “As the games have gone on I’m feeling a lot more confident and a lot more ready to go and ready to make a bigger impact.”

As for Medicine Hat, they got their tournament off to a perfect start with a 5-4 win over hosts Rimouski on opening night and followed that up with a 3-1 decision over Moncton Monday.

Their eight goals are a tournament high thus far as Ryder Ritchie (MIN) leads the event with three goals while alongside teammates Gavin McKenna (2026) and captain Oasiz Wiesblatt, the trio are tied with London’s Easton Cowan (TOR) for the scoring lead at four points.

“We’ve put ourselves in a good spot here but it comes down to how we do tonight,” Josh Van Mulligen said. “Both teams are playing for a spot in the Final and it’s going to be two really talented teams and it’ll be a tough battle.”

One possible advantage for the Tigers tonight is that they have experience against Knights starter Austin Elliott. The overage goaltender spent the past two seasons as the Saskatoon Blades’ no. 1 netminder and even appeared in three games this season – going 3-0-0 – before he was put on waivers and claimed by London.

With the Knights, Elliott has been incredible; he went 32-1-0 in the regular season and won all 16 games in their run to an OHL title. He also backstopped the club to its two wins at the Memorial Cup thus far. In all, Elliott has 53 wins this season.

“We played him a lot at Saskatoon and he’s a really good goalie,” Van Mulligen said. “He’s got some pretty good numbers this year for a reason … it’s going to be tough against him but we’ll be ready.”

“I’ve been texting them but until the tournament is over we’re not friends,” Elliott said of his friends on Medicine Hat that includes former teammate Blades Tanner Molendyk (NSH) and Misha Volotovskii.

Tonight is the first ever meeting between London and Medicine Hat at a Memorial Cup.

Scheduled from May 22 – June 1 in Rimouski, Québec, every game of the 2025 Memorial Cup will air on TSN and RDS in Canada and be available via live stream on TSN.ca, the TSN app, RDS.ca, and the RDS app. In addition to full coverage in Canada on TSN and RDS, the 2025 Memorial Cup will be available to stream live for free on Victory+ for viewers outside of Canada.

2025 Memorial Cup schedule:

May 23 – Game 1: Medicine Hat 5-4 Rimouski

May 24 – Game 2: Moncton 2-3 London (OT)

May 25 – Game 3: Rimouski 1-3 London

May 26 – Game 4: Moncton 1-3 Medicine Hat

May 27 – Game 5: London vs. Medicine Hat — 7:00pm ET

May 28 – Game 6: Rimouski vs. Moncton — 7:00pm ET

May 29 – Tie-breaker (if necessary) — 7:00pm ET

May 30 – Semi-final — 7:00pm ET

June 1 – Final — 7:00pm ET