2025 Memorial Cup hosts Océanic return home after long road trip to start season

By Etienne Viau/ CHL | Photo credit: Dominic Charette

Living in a hotel and on a bus

The Rimouski Océanic kicked off its 2024-25 season with a unique challenge: nine away games.

This situation arose due to renovations at their arena, the Colisée Financières Sun Life, which is being revamped in preparation for the 2025 Memorial Cup.

Notable improvements include a brand-new scoreboard, the installation of flexible boards, new corporate boxes, and the placement of player benches on the same side of the rink.

“I remember that during the first practice in the new arena, we were practicing power plays against penalty kills,” said Alexandre Blais (ANA). “Everyone had their own bench and I manually headed to mine before realizing I was going towards the penalty box instead of my team’s bench.

“So yes, it’s a small adjustment.”

It’s safe to say that the Océanic players have experienced a rather unusual situation.

“I hardly unpacked my suitcase,” said captain Jacob Mathieu. “We were always on the road. [But] coming home is an opportunity to reconnect with our roots but we didn’t have that chance at the beginning of the season.”

However, the stretch of nine away games produced good results on the ice as they played to a 6-3-0 record.

“When we’re in hotels together and on the bus, that’s when we form real team chemistry,” said Mathieu Cataford (VGK). “So yes, in the long run, it might have helped us.”

Cataford, who won the Michel Briére Trophy as the QMJHL’s MVP last season as a member of the Halifax Mooseheads, is currently tied second in QMJHL scoring with 18 points (six goals) in only seven games.

Another important aspect is academics. The Oceanic’s players are aware of the challenges of such a schedule but have been motivated by their academic advisor to stay on top of their studies where many highlighted the importance of balancing sports and academics, noting significant support from the organization.

A Final Lap for Michel Germain

Michel Germain, the Océanic’s play-by-play commentator for 30 years, is experiencing his last moments as the team’s voice.

On a farewell tour through the arenas of the QMJHL, he wishes to visit his colleagues and friends across the league but admits he hasn’t had time to think about it since the season started.

“Once the season begins, it’s like the previous 29; we fall into a routine,” he said. “But I imagine that when the Memorial Cup starts, my thoughts about it ending will come back.”

The announcer also realizes that the team will truly be one to watch and all of Rimouski is buzzing for the Océanic.

“We go on social media and see that the interest is there,” he said. “The Océanic will become an intimidating crowd again.”

Although he doesn’t want to look too far ahead, he has pondered the possibility of retiring a champion.

“Ending my career with the Memorial Cup in my hands would be something incredible.”

A Timely Homecoming

The Océanic’s return home coincides with a winning streak. After a 1-3-0 start to the season, Joël Perrault’s team is unbeaten in its last five games and are ranked no. 4 in the CHL Top 10 rankings.

In addition to the changes in the arena, Océanic fans will get to see new faces wearing the blue and white uniform, including Cataford, Pier-Olivier Roy and Samuel St-Hilaire. With all these additions, the Océanic are ready to write a new chapter in its history, with high ambitions for the current season.

The club’s game against the Foreurs Saturday will be available as a ‘freeview’ as part of the CHL’s Game of the Week. Fans catch watch live on CHL TV at 4pm ET.