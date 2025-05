2025 Gilles-Courteau Trophy Final updates

Game 1 (May 10) — Moncton 4-1 Rimouski

Wildcats leads series 1-0

The Moncton Wildcats took Game 1 of the Gilles-Courteau Trophy Final after a 4-1 home win over Rimouski.

Juraj Pekarcik (STL), Markus Vidicek, Vincent Collard and Preston Lounsbury scored for the Wildcats while Mathis Rousseau turned aside 13 of the 14 shots he faced. Maxime Coursol had the Oceanic’s lone goal as Mathis Langevin made 34 saves.

Moncton’s Etienne Morin (CGY) tallied two assists in the win while 2025 NHL Draft prospect Caleb Desnoyers flashed his play-making skills on the series’ opening goal.

Caleb Desnoyers is going to make an @NHL team in June VERY happy! The 2025 #NHLDraft prospect wonderfully sets up #stlblues prospect Juraj Pekarcik to open the scoring for the @monctonwildcats in the Gilles-Courteau Trophy Finals! #RoadtoMemorialCup | #QPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/TWlItHgkCJ — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 10, 2025

2025 QMJHL Championship Series Schedule

Game 1# – Saturday, May 10 – Rimouski at Moncton – 5 p.m. AT / 4 p.m. ET (on TSN4 & RDS)

Game 2# – Sunday, May 11 – Rimouski at Moncton – 7 p.m. AT / 6 p.m. ET (on TSN1 & RDS)

Game 3# – Wednesday, May 14 – Moncton at Rimouski – 8 p.m. AT / 7 p.m. ET (on TSN 1 & RDS2)

Game 4# – Thursday, May 15 – Moncton at Rimouski – 8 p.m. AT / 7 p.m. ET (on TSN 3/5 & RDS)

Game 5*# – Saturday, May 17 – Rimouski at Moncton – 7 p.m. AT / 6 p.m. ET (on TSN 1/3/4 & RDS2)

Game 6*# – Monday, May 19 – Moncton at Rimouski – 2 p.m. AT / 1 p.m. ET (on TSN 3 & RDS2)

Game 7*# – Tuesday, May 20 – Rimouski at Moncton – 7 p.m. AT / 6 p.m. ET (on TSN 3 & RDS)

* = if necessary

# = Live on TSN (EN – Canada), RDS (FR – Canada), CHL TV (Canada) & Victory+ (U.S. & World)

Channel designations are subject to change