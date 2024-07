2024 World Junior Summer Showcase updates

The 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase serves as an evaluation for athletes seeking to make their respective national teams for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship that is set for Dec. 26, 2024 – Jan. 5, 2025 in Ottawa, ON,.

Photo credit: USA Hockey

Day 1 — July 28

In the opening game of the tournament, Sudbury’s Quentin Musty (SJ) scored as USA White beat Finland 3-2. Barrie’s Sam Hillebrandt started for USA White and made 5 saves in 28:36 of action.

In the second game, Sarnia’s Lukas Fischer (STL) found the back of the net and Saginaw’s Joey Willis (NSH) had an assist as USA Blue defeated Sweden 7-2.

