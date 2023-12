2024 World Juniors preview: Canada

Can Canada claim a third straight World Juniors gold medal?

We’re about to find out.

Canada heads into the 2024 World Juniors as the two-time defending champions after they claimed back-to-back gold medals in a matter of six months last year.

After victory in Edmonton during the summer, and then by claiming gold in Halifax 12 months ago, Canada became the first nation to win consecutive gold medals since their run of five straight victories from 2005-09.

Last year, Canada dropped its tournament opener to Czechia before they rattled off six straight wins, that included a 3-2 overtime victory against Czechia in the gold medal game thanks to Dylan Guenther’s winner, to claim a 21st World Juniors title. Of course, the tournament is fondly remembered for Connor Bedard’s incredible performance where he became Canada’s all-time World Juniors leader in goals and points.

In 2024, Canada will again face stiff competition from the Czechs in addition to Finland, Sweden and the USA while Slovakia also look poised to be a potential contender.

Peterborough’s Owen Beck (MTL) is the only returnee from Canada’s 2023 triumph and is part of a roster that features 21 CHL players.

Their tournament preparation got off to a perfect start Dec. 19 with an 8-0 win over a Danish U25 squad as Moose Jaw’s Denton Mateychuk (CBJ) and Saskatoon’s Fraser Minten (TOR) each scored twice in an 8-0 win.

On Friday, Beck scored twice in a 6-3 victory over Switzerland while 24 hours later, Canada dropped a 6-5 overtime decision to the USA where the Soo’s Owen Allard had a goal and an assist.

Canada’s roster has been rocked through injury however as the original 21 CHL players that were set to represent Canada at the tournament have been altered. Gatineau’s Tristan Luneau (ANA) and Saskatoon’s Tanner Molendyk (NSH) will miss out but a pair of OHL defencemen will take their place in Brantford’s Jorian Donovan (OTT) and North Bay’s Ty Nelson (SEA).

Canada will compete in Group A of the round-robin where they will open the tournament on Boxing Day against Finland. They’ll face Latvia Dec. 27 before they meet hosts Sweden on Dec. 29. They’ll conclude the round-robin against Germany on New Year’s Eve.

With an abundance of talent, as per usual, it’s difficult to pinpoint a few select players to keep an eye on. However, from Halifax’s Jordan Dumais (CBJ) to Wenatchee’s Matt Savoie (BUF), here are five Canadians poised to shine.

Owen Beck — Peterborough (OHL)

The only returnee from 2023, Beck joined Canada’s World Juniors roster last year for the knockout stages after Colton Dach (CHI) was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament through injury.

Beck tallied one assist in three games but enters this year’s competition with his spot firmly secured.

The 19-year-old has 30 points in 25 games this year with the Petes but 10 of his 16 goals have come in the previous 11 games that included a hat-trick Nov. 19 against Oshawa. Beck was a key piece of Peterborough’s run to an OHL championship last season as after he was acquired from Mississauga at the OHL trade deadline as he contributed 41 points in the regular season and playoffs. Earlier this year, he made his NHL debut Jan. 28 in an emergency recall with the Habs.

Off the ice, Beck has excelled too as he was named the CHL and OHL scholastic player of the year in 2021-22.

"I think everybody's going to be able to contribute, chip in and play their role effectively." #GoHabsGo prospect and @PetesOHLhockey forward Owen Beck discusses the characteristics of Canada's 2024 #WorldJuniors roster. pic.twitter.com/fnwD8vr1mx — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 14, 2023

Jordan Dumais — Halifax (QMJHL)

After an injury sustained at Blue Jackets training camp saw him miss the first 10 games of the QMJHL season, Dumais has been in fine form since his return to Halifax.

In just 21 games, Dumais has 16 goals and 47 points while his 2.24 point-per-game average leads the QMJHL.

The 19-year-old has recorded 10 games with at least three points and earlier this season became the Mooseheads’ franchise leader in goals (119 currently), assists (206) and points (325).

In 2022-23, Dumais recorded 140 points (54 goals) to collect the Michel Briere Trophy as the QMJHL’s most valuable player.

"It's a special moment that all three of us are here." The @HFXMooseheads have a trio of players set to represent 🇨🇦 at the 2024 #WorldJuniors in Jordan Dumais, Jake Furlong and Mathis Rousseau. pic.twitter.com/PYnfkCN9sa — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 22, 2023

Fraser Minten — Saskatoon (WHL)

Minten began the year in the NHL as he made Toronto’s opening night roster out of training camp. He made his NHL debut Oct. 11, and played four games with the Maple Leafs, before they assigned him back to Kamloops.

Minten was named captain upon his return to the Blazers but played just eight games before he was traded to Sasaktoon Nov. 24.

The 19-year-old had a career high 31 goals and 67 points in 2022-23 with the Blazers while he also lined up four times in the 2023 Memorial Cup.

Matthew Poitras — Guelph (OHL)

Poitras wasn’t originally named to Canada’s World Juniors roster but a spot for him was always available.

Canada left an open roster spot at forward hoping for the addition of an eligible NHL player and that turned out to be Poitras.

The Ajax, ON., native made the Bruins out of training camp and has appeared in 25 contests this year where he’s scored five times and added 13 points. He made his NHL debut Oct. 11 and scored his first goal Oct. 22.

Last year with Guelph, the 19-year-old starred as his 79 assists were the fourth most in the CHL and third most in a single season in Storm history. Furthermore, he led the league with 38 power play assists. Poitras’ 95 points, a career high, were tied for the fifth most in the OHL.

The Bruins have already made it clear that Poitras will return to the NHL at the conclusion of the tournament.

Matt Savoie — Wenatchee (WHL)

Savoie also began the 2023-24 campaign in the professional ranks as suited up six times with the AHL’s Rochester Americans where he had two goals and five points. He made his NHL debut with the Sabres Nov. 10 but a day later was assigned to Wenatchee.

With the Wild, Savoie has 24 points (11 goals) in 11 games and has already recorded a pair of hat-tricks this season.

A year ago, Savoie had a career high 35 goals and 91 points with Winnipeg while he finished tied second in playoff scoring with 29 points as the ICE reached the WHL Championship Series.

"I'm forever thankful for him and we truly have become best friends through all of this." Having experienced so much together already, @WHLwild_ teammates Conor Geekie and Matt Savoie are excited to add another item to the list by representing 🇨🇦 at the 2024 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/utc4zpLGYK — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 21, 2023

21 CHL players named to Canada’s 2024 World Juniors roster:

Goaltenders (3)

Scott Ratzlaff (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL)

Mathis Rousseau (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL)

Samuel St-Hilaire (Sherbrooke Phoenix / QMJHL)

Defencemen (7)

Oliver Bonk (London Knights / OHL)

Jorian Donovan (Brantford / OHL)

Jake Furlong (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL)

Maveric Lamoureux (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL)

Denton Mateychuk (Moose Jaw Warriors / WHL)

Ty Nelson (North Bay / OHL)

Noah Warren (Victoriaville Tigres / QMJHL)

Forwards (11)

Owen Allard (Soo Greyhounds / OHL)

Owen Beck (Peterborough Petes / OHL)*

Easton Cowan (London Knights / OHL)

Nate Danielson (Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL)

Jordan Dumais (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL)

Conor Geekie (Wenatchee Wild / WHL)

Fraser Minten (Saskatoon Blades / WHL)

Matthew Poitras (Guelph Storm / OHL)

Carson Rehkopf (Kitchener Rangers / OHL)

Matthew Savoie (Wenatchee Wild / WHL)

Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw Warriors / WHL)

Coaching Staff

Head Coach – Alan Letang (Sarnia Sting / OHL)*

Assistant Coach – Gilles Bouchard (Sherbrooke Phoenix / QMJHL)

Assistant Coach – Shaun Clouston (Kamloops Blazers / WHL)

Assistant Coach – Scott Walker (Guelph Storm / OHL)

* – earned gold at the 2023 World Juniors in Halifax and Moncton