GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN - DECEMBER 30: Latvia's Peteris Bulans #16 celebrates as he skates to the bench after scoring a first period goal against Germany during Preliminary Round - Group A action at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship at Scandinavium on December 30, 2023 in Gothenburg, Sweden. (Photo by Matt Zambonin/IIHF)

2024 World Juniors daily: Dec. 30

There were just two games on the schedule on Day 5 of the 2024 World Juniors but they came with major implications for the tournament’s quarterfinals and relegation game.

Day 5 results (Dec. 30, 2023):

Switzerland 6-2 Norway

Latvia 6-2 Germany

About today:

In Group B action, Switzerland took down Norway 6-2 in Saturday’s first game and in the process secured its berth in the quarterfinals.

The Swiss found themselves down 2-1 but scored five straight to book a spot in the last eight with Saginaw’s Rodwin Dionicio leading the way with two goals. Lethbridge’s Leo Braillard also scored for Switzerland while Moncton’s Miles Muller had two assists.

.@SpiritHockey d-man and #FlyTogether prospect Rodwin Dionicio scored twice for 🇨🇭 today in a 6-2 win over Norway! #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/0DoIleRRSA — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 30, 2023

In the second game of the day, Latvia stunned Germany 6-2 to make things real interesting in Group A.

Sarnia’s Sandis Vilmanis (FLA) scored twice while Saint John’s Eriks Mateiko, Wenatchee’s Rodzers Bukarts and Chicoutimi’s Peteris Bulans also found the back of the net.

With that result, there is now a three-way tie in Group A as Finland, Germany and Latvia all sit on three points; however, Latvia have played all four of its round-robin games meaning Finland and Germany control their own fates Sunday.

Player of the day:

Switzerland’s Rodwin Dionicio (ANA) saw 25:50 of ice time and scored twice in their crucial 6-2 win over Norway.

In three games this tournament, Dionicio has two goals in three games while his 65:38 of ice time leads all Swiss skaters.

Dionicio began the 2023-24 season in Windsor but was traded to Saginaw Nov. 16 where he’s recorded nine points in 10 games.

Day 6 schedule (Dec. 31, 2023):

USA vs. Slovakia — 6am ET / 3am PT

Sweden vs. Finland — 8:30am ET / 5:30am PT

Czechia vs. Switzerland— 11am ET / 8am PT

Canada vs. Germany — 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT

A look ahead:

First place in Group B is on the line in Sunday’s first game as unbeaten Slovakia and USA meet. Slovakia hold a one-point edge, courtesy of winning all three of their games in regulation thus far, while the Americans needed a shootout to take down Czechia on Dec. 29. The USA’s 19 goals are the most in the tournament.

If Finland want to secure a berth in the quarterfinals, they need to get a point off of a Swedish side that is a perfect 3-0-0 and has not conceded a goal all tournament. The Finns are 1-2-0 and find themselves in a precarious position where by the end of the day, they could either be in the quarterfinals or in the relegation game. As for Sweden, if they collect at least one point they will top Group A.

Czechia and Switzerland meet in Group B action with standings placement at stake. The Czechs are 1-1-1 and sit third, one point ahead of Switzerland, entering Sunday’s contest.

In the final round-robin game, Canada will look to rebound after their defeat to Sweden against a German squad that needs a point to secure a fourth straight quarterfinals berth. Canada sits second in the group with a 2-1-0 record and have scored the most goals in Group A with 15 despite being shutout Friday.

Where to watch:

USA and Slovakia’s matchup can be seen on TSN 1/3/5 while Sweden and Finland is available on TSN 4/5. Czechia against Switzerland is live on TSN 3/5 while Canada’s tilt with Germany is on TSN 4/5.

CHL leaders: