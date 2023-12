GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN - DECEMBER 29: Samuel Honzek #27 of Slovakia celebrates his first period goal against Norway in Preliminary Round - Group B action at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship at Frolundaborg on December 29, 2023 in Gothenburg, Sweden. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/IIHF)

2024 World Juniors daily: Dec. 29

It was a busy Day 4 at the 2024 World Juniors with four games on the docket that included the USA against Czechia while Canada faced Sweden.

Day 4 results (Dec. 29, 2023):

Slovakia 8-4 Norway

Finland 4-0 Latvia

USA 4-3 Czechia (SO)

Sweden 2-0 Canada

About today:

Sudbury’s Dalibor Dvorsky (STL) and Owen Sound’s Servac Petrovsky (MIN) starred for Slovakia as they each had four points (2G, 2A) in an 8-4 win over Norway that took them top of Group B.

Additionally, Kitchener’s Filip Mesar (MTL) had three assists, Erie’s Martin Misiak (CHI) had two helpers and Drummondville’s Peter Repcik had a goal and an assist.

The victory kept Slovakia perfect as they moved to 3-0-0 and in first place in Group B.

As for Norway, their focus had always been on Saturday where they face Switzerland in a must win to avoid the relegation game. Gatineau’s Sander Wold had an assist for Norway in defeat.

Finland got a much needed win as they took down Latvia 4-0 to secure their first victory of the tournament.

London’s Kasper Halttunen (SJ) scored his second goal of the tournament and added an assist for Finland, who sit fourth in Group A after defeat in their first two games.

Latvia will conclude its round-robin Saturday against Germany where they must win to avoid Thursday’s relegation game.

The USA took down Czechia 4-3 in the seventh round of the shootout as they remained undefeated at the tournament but now sit second in Group B with eight points.

Flint’s Gavin Hayes (CHI) saw just 8:30 of ice time but tallied three shots for the Americans.

As for Czechia, Victoria’s Robin Sapousek scored his first goal of the competition while Baie-Comeau’s Matyas Melovsky, Barrie’s Eduard Sale (SEA) and Everett’s Dominik Rymon each had an assist.

In the day’s final contest, Sweden made it three straight shutouts to open the tournament as they blanked Canada 2-0.

Halifax’s Mathis Rousseau made 22 saves that included another save of the tournament contender after he denied Liam Ohgren with his toe. It’s the first time Canada have been shutout since the 2021 final against the USA and the first time in a pool game since a 6-0 loss to Russia in 2020.

Despite the defeat, Canada sits second in Group A

Player of the day:

Sudbury’s Dalibor Dvorsky (STL) starred for Slovakia in their victory over Norway after he scored twice and added a pair of assists. After he had was held pointless through two games, the 18-year-old exploded offensively Friday.

In his first OHL season with the Wolves, Dvorsky has 18 goals in just 20 games and has recorded 34 points. Dvorsky was the 10th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft by St. Louis.

Day 5 schedule (Dec. 29, 2023):

Switzerland vs. Norway — 11am ET / 8am PT

Latvia vs. Germany — 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT

A look ahead:

Both of Saturday’s game have major implications for the relegation round.

Switzerland and Norway are both winless thus far in Group B. If Switzerland win, they will secure a berth in the quarterfinals while if Norway emerge victorious, they will need Czechia to beat Switzerland Sunday to advance as the Norwegians would own the tiebreaker, which is head-to-head.

In Group A, Latvia must beat Germany to avoid the relegation game. If Germany lose, they will have an opportunity Sunday against Canada to determine their own fate as they would need to earn at least one point to reach quarters and avoid being eliminated on the tiebreaker.

CHL leaders:

Name Points Country CHL club Servac Petrovsky 8 Slovakia Owen Sound Filip Mesar 6 Slovakia Kitchener Matyas Melovsky 5 Czechia Baie-Comeau Peter Repcik 5 Slovakia Drummondville Eduard Sale 5 Czechia Barrie Dalibor Dvorsky 4 Slovakia Sudbury Samuel Honzek 4 Slovakia Vancouver Conor Geekie 3 Canada Wenatchee Kasper Halttunen 3 Finland London Maveric Lamoureux 3 Canada Drummondville

Where to watch:

Both games are available on TSN 1 while Switzerland’s contest with Norway can also be seen on TSN 3. Latvia’s tilt with Germany is also live on TSN 4.