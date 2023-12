GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN - DECEMBER 28: Rodwin Dionicio #4 of Switzerland controls the puck against the USA in Preliminary Round - Group B action at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship at Frolundaborg on December 28, 2023 in Gothenburg, Sweden. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/IIHF)

2024 World Juniors daily: Dec. 28

It was a quiet third day at the 2024 World Juniors as only two games were on the schedule Thursday.

Day 3 results (Dec. 28, 2023)

USA 11-3 Switzerland

Sweden 5-0 Germany

About today:

The USA made light work of Switzerland as they scored a tournament high 11 goals in an 11-3 victory.

Flint’s Gavin Hayes (CHI) had an assist in 15:19 of ice time as the USA moved to 2-0-0.

As for Switzerland, they drop to 0-2-0 with their biggest game of the tournament coming on Saturday against Norway where the winner likely takes Group B’s final quarterfinal spot. On Thursday, Saginaw’s Rodwin Dionicio (ANA) had a team high 19:43 of ice time and fired three shots on goal.

In the second contest of the day, hosts Sweden recorded a second straight shutout as they blanked Germany 5-0. With the defeat, the Germans drop to .500 at the tournament.

A look ahead:

Four games are on the schedule Friday and the action begins in Group B when Slovakia, who will look to move to a perfect 3-0-0, face Norway. The Norwegians have lost both games thus far but their eye will be on the aforementioned contest Saturday against Switzerland.

In Group A, a battle between two sides that have yet to win a game takes place as Finland battles Latvia. Defeat for either team will leave them in a perilous position where they very likely will find themselves in the relegation round rather than the quarterfinals.

Back in Group B, the USA will look to keep its perfect record when they face Czechia. The Americans have cruised past Norway and Switzerland thus far but will face its first real test in a Czech side that has split its first two games of the tournament but are coming off of an 8-1 victory over Norway.

Finally, in arguably the best round-robin contest this year, hosts Sweden will face two-time defending champions Canada. Sweden enter 2-0-0 after back-to-back shutout wins while Canada defeated Finland in its Boxing Day opener before they put 10 past Latvia Wednesday.

CHL leaders:

Name Points Country CHL club Matyas Melovsky 4 Czechia Baie-Comeau Servac Petrovsky 4 Slovakia Owen Sound Eduard Sale 4 Czechia Barrie Conor Geekie 3 Canada Wenatchee Samuel Honzek 3 Slovakia Vancouver Maveric Lamoureux 3 Canada Drummondville Denton Mateychuk 3 Canada Moose Jaw Filip Mesar 3 Slovakia Kitchener Peter Repcik 3 Slovakia Drummondville Matyas Sapovaliv 3 Czechia Saginaw

Where to watch:

All four games Friday can be seen on TSN 3; Slovakia and Norway is also available on TSN 1 and 5 while Czechia’s contest with the USA is also on TSN 5.

Finland against Latvia and Sweden versus Canada will be live on TSN 1 and 4 in addition to TSN 3.