GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN - DECEMBER 27: Eduard Sale #28 of Czechia celebrates his second period goal against Norway with teammates at the players’ bench in Preliminary Round - Group B action at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship at Frolundaborg on December 27, 2023 in Gothenburg, Sweden. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/IIHF)

2024 World Juniors daily: Dec. 27

It was another full day of action at the 2024 World Juniors in Gothenberg, Sweden as Day 2 featured another four games.

Day 2 results (Dec. 27, 2023):

Slovakia 3-0 Switzerland

Germany 4-3 Finland

Czechia 8-1 Norway

Canada 10-0 Latvia

About today:

Slovakia made it two wins from two after a 3-0 victory over Switzerland. Vancouver’s Samuel Honzek (CGY) had the game-winner 8:33 into the first period while Owen Sound’s Servac Petrovsky (MIN) and Drummondville’s Peter Repcik scored into the empty-net.

Lethbridge’s Leo Braillard tallied a team high five shots for Switzerland who sit at 0-1-0.

Germany made more World Juniors history Wednesday as for the first time they beat Finland at the tournament to snap a 25-game losing streak against the Scandinavian side.

In a 4-3 win, Seattle’s Luca Hauf had an assist while Chicoutimi’s Norwin Panocha played 17:34 from the blue line.

As for Finland, they dropped to 0-2-0 in what has been a disastrous start to the tournament. London’s Kasper Haltunnen (SJ) scored for the Finns, his first goal of the tournament.

Czechia rebounded after its opening day loss to Slovakia with a comprehensive 8-1 win over Norway. Barrie’s Eduard Sale (SEA) led the charge with a hat-trick while Saginaw’s Matyas Sapovaliv (VGK) scored for the second straight game. Baie-Comeau’s Matyas Melovsky chipped in with three assists too for the 2023 silver medallists.

As for Norway, their lone goal came through Victoria’s Casper Evensen Haugen as they dropped to 0-2-0.

Finally, Canada moved to 2-0-0 after a 10-0 victory over Latvia. Wenatchee’s Conor Geekie (ARI) and Kitchener’s Carson Rehkopf (SEA) each scored twice while Halifax’s Mathis Rousseau made 22 saves to record the shutout.

Conor Geekie and Carson Rehkopf each score their second of the game 35 seconds apart to make this one 9-0 for 🇨🇦#WorldJuniors | @WHLwild_ | @OHLRangers pic.twitter.com/ctnStfLaVf — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 27, 2023

Moose Jaw’s Denton Mateychuk (CBJ) logged a team high 23:44 and added two assists in the victory.

Player of the day:

Barrie’s Eduard Sale was an offensive catalyst for Czechia in their win over Norway.

Sale scored twice in the second period to stretch Czechia’s lead to 5-1 after 40 minutes while he completed his hat-trick 13:16 into the third.

In his debut OHL season, the 20th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft by the Kraken has tallied 21 points (seven goals) in 25 games with the Colts.

Day 3 schedule (Dec. 28, 2023):

Switzerland vs. USA – 11am ET / 8am PT

Germany vs. Sweden – 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT

A look ahead:

In Group B action, the USA will hope to move to 2-0-0 when they face a Swiss team that will seek its first victory of the 2024 tournament.

The second contest of the day pits two 1-0-0 teams from Group A against one another as Sweden, who shutout Latvia 6-0 Tuesday, face a German squad that stunned Finland just 24 hours earlier.

CHL leaders:

Name Points Country CHL club Matyas Melovsky 4 Czechia Baie-Comeau Servac Petrovsky 4 Slovakia Owen Sound Eduard Sale 4 Czechia Barrie Conor Geekie 3 Canada Wenatchee Samuel Honzek 3 Slovakia Vancouver Maveric Lamoureux 3 Canada Drummondville Denton Mateychuk 3 Canada Moose Jaw Filip Mesar 3 Slovakia Kitchener Peter Repcik 3 Slovakia Drummondville Matyas Sapovaliv 3 Czechia Saginaw

Where to watch:

Both of Thursday’s games can be seen live on TSN 1 and 4 while Germany’s contest with Sweden is also available on TSN 5.