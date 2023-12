GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN - DECEMBER 26: Canada's Matthew Poitras #15 celebrates at the bench with Owen Beck #8 after scoring a third period goal against Finland during Preliminary Round - Group A action at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship at Scandinavium on December 26, 2023 in Gothenburg, Sweden. (Photo by Matt Zambonin/IIHF)

2024 World Juniors daily: Dec. 26

The 2024 World Juniors are officially underway.

Day 1 of the tournament kicked off on Boxing Day with four games from Gothenberg, Sweden, that included two-time defending champions Canada in action.

Day 1 results (Dec. 26, 2023):

Slovakia 6-2 Czechia

Canada 5-2 Finland

USA 4-1 Norway

Sweden 6-0 Latvia

About today:

Slovakia made an immediate impression with a convincing 6-2 win over 2023 silver medallists Czechia in the opening game of the tournament.

Owen Sound’s Servac Petrovsky (MIN) had three points (2G,1A) while Vancouver’s Samuel Honzek (CGY) had a goal and an assist. Additionally, Kitchener’s Filip Mesar (MTL) tallied two assists and Drummondville’s Peter Repcik also scored for Slovakia.

Mesar and Petrovsky again! 😤 The @OHLHockey duo link up for the second time in 🇸🇰's #WorldJuniors opener! pic.twitter.com/ddPPK9XOuo — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 26, 2023

Everett’s Dominik Rymon scored the opening goal of the tournament in defeat for Czechia while Saginaw’s Matyas Sapovaliv (VGK) also found the back of the net.

Two-time defending champions Canada got off to a perfect start thanks to a 5-2 win over Finland.

Brandon captain Nate Danielson (DET) had a goal and an assist while Halifax’s Mathis Rousseau made 16 saves. The Soo’s Owen Allard also found the back of the net while Guelph’s Matthew Poitras (BOS) and Drummondville’s Maveric Lamoureux (ARI) each scored into the empty net.

The USA, who many consider tournament favourites, opened their campaign with an uninspiring 4-1 win over Norway. Flint’s Gavin Hayes (CHI) played 9:25 in the victory.

In the final game of the day, hosts Sweden cruised past Latvia 6-0. Baie-Comeau’s Niks Fenenko led all Latvian skaters with 22:20 of ice time.

Player of the day:

A three-point (2G, 1A) effort from Owen Sound’s Servac Petrovsky led Slovakia to a dominant victory over Czechia in the tournament’s opening game.

Petrovsky was the beneficery of Mesar’s (MTL) set-up play as the former buried a pair of one-timers off of the latter while he also collected an assist on Honzek’s goal. This is Petrovsky’s third World Juniors and in 10 career games at the tournament, he’s tallied nine points (five goals).

With the Attack this year, Petrovsky has played at a point-per-game pace in 28 contests that has included 10 goals.

Day 2 schedule (Dec. 27, 2023):

Slovakia vs. Switzerland – 6am ET / 3am PT

Finland vs. Germany – 8:30am ET / 5:30am PT

Norway vs. Czechia – 11am ET / 8am PT

Canada vs. Latvia – 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT

A look ahead:

Slovakia returns to action immediately Wednesday as they face Switzerland in Group A action in the first contest of Day 2 as they look to move to 2-0-0.

Finland will look to put Tuesday’s defeat to Canada behind them when they face Germany who a year ago reached the quarterfinals for the third straight tournament.

In a battle of teams that were beaten on opening day, Norway and Czechia will meet as they seek to get their campaign’s up and running.

Finally, Canada will look for its second straight win as they close out Day 2 action against Latvia. A year ago, Latvia staved off relegation when they defeated Austria in a three-game series.

Where to watch:

Slovakia and Switzerland can be live on TSN 1/3/5 while Finland’s contest with Germany is available on TSN 1/3/4. TSN 3/5 will show Norway and Czechia while Canada’s matchup with Latvia is live on TSN 1/3/5.