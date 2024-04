2024 U18 World Championship updates

Day 1 — April 25

Canada started its quest for gold with a 6-3 win over Sweden in its opening game of the tournament.

Gavin McKenna (MH) scored twice for Canada and was named player of the game. Jett Luchanko (GUE), Malcolm Spence (ER), Matthew Schaefer (ER) and Carson Wetsch (CGY) also found the back of the net while captain Porter Martone (MISS) had a pair of assists. Carter George (OS) made 26 saves.

Furthermore, Maxmilian Curran (TC) had a goal and an assist for Czechia while Samuel Drancak (RD) had a pair of helpers in a 3-0 win over Switzerland.