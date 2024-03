2024 Road to Memorial Cup: QMJHL preview

As the only 50-win team in the QMJHL this year, the Baie-Comeau Drakkar enter the 2024 Gilles Courteau Trophy playoffs as the favourite.

But there are viable threats throughout the Q as Drummondville, Halifax, Rouyn-Noranda and Victoriaville will all pose a challenge.

The Quebec Remparts were victorious a year ago but there will be a new champion this season as the 2023 Memorial Cup winners failed to make the playoffs.

Eastern Conference

Baie-Comeau (1) vs. Charlottetown (8)

After the best season in franchise history, expectations in Baie-Comeau will be to win a first QMJHL championship.

The club’s 53 wins are the most in team history and was the second time they reached the 50-win plateau (2003). The acquisition of Justin Gill (NYI) has sparked the club’s offence as he led the team in scoring with 98 points while 2024 NHL Draft prospect Justin Poirier exploded for 51 goals.

Baie-Comeau have come close to a maiden QMJHL title on two occasions but fell in the championship series both times in 2013 (to Halifax) and 2014 (to Val-d’Or).

Despite being under .500 for the second straight year, the Islanders have maintained their perfect postseason attendance record.

Overage forward Michael Horth led the team in goals (32) and points (50) while Marcus Kearsey has kept NHL clubs intrigued with a 49-point season in his draft year.

Charlottetown made the QMJHL finals two years ago after a 48-win campaign but fell in five games to Shawinigan.

Season series: Baie-Comeau won series 2-0-0.

Series schedule:

Game 1 — March 29 — CHA @ BAC — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 2 — March 30 — CHA @ BAC — 4pm ET / 1pm PT

Game 3 — April 2 — BAC @ CHA — 6pm ET / 3pm PT

Game 4 — April 3 — BAC @ CHA — 6pm ET / 3pm PT

Game 5* — April 5 — BAC @ CHA — 6pm ET / 3pm PT

Game 6* — April 8 — CHA @ BAC — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 7* — April 9 — CHA @ BAC — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

*if necessary

Halifax (2) vs. (7) Acadie-Bathurst

The goal for Halifax will be simple this year; go one step further.

The Mooseheads were beaten in Game 6 of the Gilles Courteau Trophy Finals last year by Quebec but have remained strong this year as they secured the no. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Halifax’s 42 wins were the second most in the Eastern Conference with the club’s offence flowing through Mathieu Cataford (VGK) and Markus Vidicek while Mathis Rousseau has been his usual exceptional self as he recorded another 30 win season. The club will also benefit from the return of Jordan Dumais (CBJ) who has missed significant time this season through injury and a recent suspension; however, Jake Furlong (SJ) will miss the postseason as he is set for shoulder surgery.

The Mooseheads will seek a second QMJHL championship after they were victorious in 2013 before they went on to claim the Memorial Cup that same year.

The Titan make a return to the postseason after they missed out a year ago. The club has benefitted from the best season of Robert Orr’s career while Mile Roelens’ (TB) parlayed his overage season into an entry-level deal with Tampa Bay.

Acadie-Bathurst are two-time QMJHL champions (1999, 2018) and claimed the Memorial Cup in 2018 too; a victory that kickstarted the QMJHL’s current run of four straight Memorial Cup titles.

Season series: Halifax won series 5-3-1.

Series schedule:

Game 1 — March 29 — BAT @ HAL — 6pm ET / 3pm PT

Game 2 — March 30 — BAT @ HAL — 6pm ET / 3pm PT

Game 3 — April 2 — HAL @ BAT — 6pm ET / 3pm PT

Game 4 — April 3 — HAL @ BAT — 6pm ET / 3pm PT

Game 5* — April 5 — BAT @ HAL — 6pm ET / 3pm PT

Game 6* — April 7 — HAL @ BAT — 2pm ET / 11am PT

Game 7* — April 9 — BAT @ HAL — 6pm ET / 3pm PT

*if necessary

Moncton (3) vs. Chicoutimi (6)

The Wildcats won 38 games in 2023-24, their most since 2018-19 and their second highest over the past nine seasons.

Moncton spread the offensive wealth this as six players surpassed 50 points with Yoan Loshing leading the way with 70 while his 37 goals led the club and were the seventh most in the Q. Caleb Desnoyers, who was the first overall pick in the 2023 QMJHL Draft, tallied 56 points to finish third in rookie scoring.

The Wildcats made it into Round 2 a year ago but have tasted QMJHL glory since 2010, the second of its two Q titles.

Chicoutimi are built for the future but they’re already experiencing success.

A pair of 2024 NHL Draft prospects in Maxim Massé and Thomas Desruisseaux led the club in scoring with 75 and 60 points respectively while Emile Guite, the second overall pick in the 2023 QMJHL Draft, had a 25-goal, 57-point campaign.

The Sags’ 35 wins were their most since 2019-20 but they will be looking to get out of the first round this year after falling at the first hurdle the past two seasons. Chicoutimi are two-time QMJHL champions (1991, 1994).

Season series: Series tied 1-1-0.

Series schedule:

Game 1 — March 29 — CHI @ MON — 6pm ET / 3pm PT

Game 2 — March 30 — CHI @ MON — 6pm ET / 3pm PT

Game 3 — April 2 — MON @ CHI — 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT

Game 4 — April 3 — MON @ CHI — 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT

Game 5* — April 5 — MON @ CHI — 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT

Game 6* — April 8 — CHI @ MON — 6pm ET / 3pm PT

Game 7* — April 9 — CHI @ MON — 6pm ET / 3pm PT

*if necessary

Cape Breton (4) vs. Rimouski (5)

The Eagles enter the postseason in flying form as they are on a nine-game winning streak.

Cape Breton’s 39 wins are their most since they won 40 games in back-to-back years in 2019 and 2020 while it’s their first winning season in four years.

Cam Squires (NJ) led the charge with 33 goals and 72 points while Nicolas Ruccia had a standout campaign between the pipes as he registered six shutouts, the second most in the Q. The Eagles, who have never won a QMJHL title, will look to advance to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2019-20.

The Oceanic find themselves in the postseason for the 16th straight season after a 37-win campaign.

Alexandre Blais, who is eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft, had a career high 84 points while Jacob Mathieu had a team high 35 goals. Spencer Gill, who will also hear his name called later this year at the NHL Draft, finished 10th in scoring among QMJHL defencemen with 46 points.

Rimouski are three-time QMJHL champions (2000, 2005, 2015) and have made the second round of the postseason in its last three appearances. Of course, the Oceanic will host the 2025 Memorial Cup next summer.

Season series: Rimouski won series 2-0-0.

Series schedule:

Game 1 — March 29 — RIM @ CAP — 6pm ET / 3pm PT

Game 2 — March 30 — RIM @ CAP — 6pm ET / 3pm PT

Game 3 — April 2 — CAP @ RIM — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 4 — April 3 — CAP @ RIM — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 5* — April 5 — CAP @ RIM — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 6* — April 8 — RIM @ CAP — 6pm ET / 3pm PT

Game 7* — April 9 — RIM @ CAP — 6pm ET / 3pm PT

*if necessary

Western Conference

(1) Drummondville vs. (8) Saint John

Expectations are high in Drummondville as they begin their quest for a second QMJHL title.

The club enters the postseason after a 48-win season, their best since 2018-19, and a Western Conference championship.

Offseason acquisition Ethan Gauthier (TB), as well Sam Olivier, led the offence with 71 points while midseason pickup Vsevolod Komarov (BUF) was a standout performer at the blue line and led all QMJHL defencemen with 69 points. All in all, the Volts’ 306 goals led the QMJHL.

However, the club will be without star defenceman Maverick Lamoureux (ARI) who will miss the remainder of the season through injury.

The 2009 QMJHL champions, the Voltigeurs reached the second round last year but they will have expectations of a much deeper run this year.

Saint John are in the postseason for the fourth straight year although they reach the playoffs with a sub. 500 record.

The Sea Dogs simply struggle to score and they enter this series as the lowest scoring club among all 16 playoff teams. Peter Reynolds, who was traded to Halifax Dec. 22, led the club in scoring with 44 points while 2024 NHL Draft prospect Eriks Mateiko had 43 points to finish as the team’s active leader.

Of course, the Sea Dogs hosted – and won – the 2022 Memorial Cup and have been crowned QMJHL champions on three previous occasions (2011, 2012, 2017).

Season series: Drummondville won series 2-0-0.

Series schedule:

Game 1 — March 29 — SNB @ DRU — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 2 — March 30 — SNB @ DRU — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 3 — April 2 — DRU @ SNB — 6pm ET / 3pm PT

Game 4 — April 3 — DRU @ SNB — 6pm ET / 3pm PT

Game 5* — April 5 — DRU @ SNB — 6pm ET / 3pm PT

Game 6* — April 8 — SNB @ DRU — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 7* — April 9 — SNB @ DRU — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

*if necessary

(2) Rouyn-Noranda vs. (7) Gatineau

The Huskies will be looking to add to their trophy cabinet this Spring.

QMJHL champions in 2016 and 2019, Rouyn-Noranda seek a third title in eight years.

They have the only QMJHL player to record 100 points this year in Antonin Verreault – who finished ninth in CHL scoring with 107 points – while William Rousseau was brilliant again in goal as he led the league with 34 wins and eight shutouts. Alongside the Voltigeurs, the Huskies were the only other Q team to score more than 300 goals this year.

The club is also experiencing an injury on the back end with Jeremy Langlois (ARI) – who finished second in QMJHL scoring among d-men with 62 points – on the sidelines.

After the Olympiques loaded up a year ago, they enter the offseason this year with a very different team.

Jeremie Minville led the team with 37 goals and 79 points while Charles Boutin had a team high 55 assists and finished second in scoring with 77 points.

QMJHL champions in 2004 and 2008, Gatineau were six games under .500 this year but kept their perfect postseason attendance in tact.

Season series: Rouyn-Noranda won series 6-0-1.

Series schedule:

Game 1 — March 29 — GAT @ ROU — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 2 — March 30 — GAT @ ROU — 4pm ET / 1pm PT

Game 3 — April 2 — ROU @ GAT — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 4 — April 3 — ROU @ GAT — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 5* — April 5 — GAT @ ROU — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 6* — April 7 — ROU @ GAT — 3pm ET / 12pm PT

Game 7* — April 9 — GAT @ ROU — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

*if necessary

(3) Victoriaville vs. (6) Shawinigan

A veteran squad, the Tigres will be hoping to make one last deep run with a group led by overage forwards Tommy Cormier and Maxime Pellerin as well as goaltender Nathan Darveau..

Justin Larose led the club with 38 goals and 80 points while Cormier and Pellerin each passed the 70-point threshold again. Between the pipes, the Tigres boast 2022-23 CHL goaltender of the year Darveau who tied the QMJHL career save percentage record at .920 in his final game Saturday.

QMJHL champions in 2021, as well as 2002, the Tigres’ 43 wins this year were their most since 2012 and tied for the fourth most in team history.

Shawinigan tasted success themselves just two years ago as they ended a 53-year wait to be crowned QMJHL champions in 2022.

A youth movement has hit the Cataractes as their top five scorers this year were 2005’s or younger and were led by 2024 NHL Draft prospect Felix Lacerte’s 59-point performance.

A year ago the Cataractes fell in the first round in their defence of the QMJHL title.

Season series: Victoriaville won series 7-1-0.

Series schedule:

Game 1 — March 29 — SHA @ VIC — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 2 — March 30 — SHA @ VIC — 4pm ET / 1pm PT

Game 3 — April 2 — VIC @ SHA — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 4 — April 3 — VIC @ SHA — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 5* — April 5 — SHA @ VIC — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 6* — April 7 — VIC @ SHA — 4pm ET / 1pm PT

Game 7* — April 9 — SHA @ VIC — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

*if necessary

(4) Sherbrooke vs. (5) Blainville-Boisbriand

It’s been the Israel Mianscum show in Sherbrooke this year.

After a run to the Conference Finals last year behind Joshua Roy (MTL), Tyson Hinds (ANA), Justin Gill (NYI) and Ethan Gauthier (TB), among others, it was Mianscum’s time to shine in 2023-24. He did just that with an 87-point season to rank fifth in QMJHL scoring.

While the Phoenix don’t have the same expectations as they did last Spring, Gilles Bouchard’s squad have a chance every single night with Samuel St-Hilaire between the pipes.

The Phoenix have yet to claim a QMJHL title but the previous two seasons made the Conference Finals.

Once again the Armada find themselves in the postseason, an achievement reached in all 12 seasons in team history.

After a sub .500 campaign a year ago, the Armada finished this year 31-31-6. Jonathan Fauchon has once again been the club’s offensive leader as he concluded the campaign with a career high 30 goals and 71 points but their future lies in their youth; their average age of 18.23 is the sixth youngest in the Q this year as 2025 NHL Draft prospects Justin Carbonneau and Vincent Desjardins lead the club’s youth movement.

Blainville-Boisbriand have twice come close to a QMJHL championship having finished as runners-up in 2017 (to Saint John) and 2018 (to Acadie-Bathurst).

Season series: Blainville-Boisbriand won series 3-2-0.

Series schedule:

Game 1 — March 29 — BLB @ SHE — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 2 — March 30 — BLB @ SHE — 6pm ET / 3pm PT

Game 3 — April 2 — SHE @ BLB — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 4 — April 3 — SHE @ BLB — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 5* — April 5 — BLB @ SHE — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 6* — April 7 — SHE @ BLB — 3pm ET / 12pm PT

Game 7* — April 9 — BLB @ SHE — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

*if necessary