2024 Road to Memorial Cup daily: Raiders stun top-seeded Blades in Game 1

CHL Three Stars

In his first postseason start, Jakub Vondras (CAR) stopped all 32 shots he faced as Sudbury won 3-0 in Mississauga. Vondras went 20-10-3 in the regular season with one shutout.

Hunter Haight (MIN) had a pair of goals, that included the game-winner, as Saginaw beat Owen Sound 6-4 in Game 1. Haight, who played in all 68 games during the regular season, had a career high 25 goals and 67 points.

Dalibor Dvorsky (STL) left his mark in his postseason debut as he scored twice for the Wolves in their Game 1 victory over Mississauga. Dvorsky, the 10th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, scored 45 times in the regular season.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(2) North Bay vs. (7) Kingston — Battalion leads series 1-0

Game 1: Battalion 4-2 Frontenacs

Ty Nelson (SEA) had a goal and an assist for the Battalion

After a 58-goal regular season, Anthony Romani got his first of the postseason in the victory

Dom DiVincentiis (WPG) made 25 saves in the Battalion net

Game 2 is March 30 at 7pm ET.

(4) Mississauga vs. (5) Sudbury — Wolves leads series 1-0

Game 1: Wolves 3-0 Steelheads

The Wolves stole home ice advantage after Jakub Vondas (CAR) stopped all 32 shots he faced on the road

Dalibor Dvorsky (STL), who scored 45 times in the regular season, had two goals for Sudbury

Game 2 is March 30 at 4pm ET

Western Conference

(2) Saginaw vs. (7) Owen Sound — Spirit leads series 1-0

Game 1: Spirit 6-4 Attack

Josh Bloom (VAN) had a pair of goals as the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow hosts got their postseason off to a perfect start

Owen Beck (MTL) and Zayne Parekh each had three assists for the Spirit

Hunter Haight’s (MIN) second goal of the game came with 2:32 left in the third and was credited as the game-winner

Deni Goure had a goal and a team high five shots for the Attack

Game 2 is March 30 at 7:05pm ET

(3) Soo vs. (6) Guelph — Greyhounds leads series 1-0

Game 1: Greyhounds 4-3 Storm

The Soo scored all four of their goals in the second period with Gavin Hayes (CHI) being credited with the game-winner at 14:49

Greyhounds captain Bryce McConnell-Barker had a goal and an assist

The Storm’s Michael Buchinger (STL) also had two points (1G, 1A)

Game 2 is March 30 at 7:07pm ET

WHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Saskatoon vs. (8) Prince Albert — Raiders leads series 1-0

Game 1: Raiders 4-3 Blades

The no. 8 seeded Raiders shocked the 50-win Blades on the road to take a 1-0 series lead as Niall Crocker had the game-winner at 8:11 of the third period

Max Hildebrand made 41 saves for Prince Albert while Ryder Ritchie had a goal and an assist

Egor Sidorov (ANA), who had 50 regular season goals, scored twice for Saskatoon.

Game 2 is March 29 at 9pm ET.

