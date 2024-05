2024 Memorial Cup Progressive 50/50 to support the Canadian Mental Health Association

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is pleased to announce the 2024 Memorial Cup Progressive 50/50 will see proceeds of the online raffle go directly to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) as part of the three-year commitment to dedicated fundraising activities in support of the Talk Today program.

The Talk Today program serves as the league’s mental health and suicide awareness initiative for clubs in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Western Hockey League (WHL), and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, focused on educating players mental health and supporting those who may be struggling.

The 2023-24 junior season also marks 10 seasons since the launch of Talk Today in junior hockey. Over the last decade, the program has become one of the most comprehensive sports mental health programs in Canada, educating players about mental health and supporting those who may be struggling.

Since its inception, the program has trained over 5,200 players, coaches, billet parents, and staff from the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL with mental health and suicide awareness training. This season, all 60 of the CHL’s teams have been trained.

Beginning with the commencement of Game 1 on Friday, May 24 until the end of the tournament, the online progressive 50/50 raffle will serve as a powerful fundraising tool with proceeds from the pot dedicated to supporting the work of the Talk Today program in communities across the country.

Ontario fans can visit memorialcup5050.com to purchase their tickets until June 2 at 11:59pm ET.