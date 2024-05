2024 Memorial Cup preview – Warriors vs. Spirit – May 24

The 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow is finally here.

Hosts Saginaw will meet Moose Jaw in the opening game of the tournament Friday night at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT live on TSN 1/5, RDS, NHL Network and CHL TV.

“We’re very excited,” said Moose Jaw captain Denton Mateychuk (CBJ). “It’s going to be a lot of fun especially playing the host team in the first game. We’re excited for it.”

History will be made tonight for both teams as each franchise will play their first ever game at the tournament.

The Warriors find themselves in Saginaw after they ended a 40-year wait to be crowned WHL champions. The hosts on the other hand enter the tournament after the best season in franchise history where they recorded 50 wins and 102 points.

After a four-game sweep in the WHL Championship Series, the Warriors haven’t played since May 15. Saginaw hasn’t hit the ice since May 5 after a Game 6 defeat to London in the OHL’s Western Conference Championship Series.

“We were hoping every series was going to go to Game 7 after we were eliminated and instead history is made with four sweeps,” Spirit head coach Chris Lazary said. “I don’t think there’s much of a rest advantage anymore. We were hoping on it and banking on it … I think everybody is as rested as they could be.”

But nevertheless, some time off was certainly welcomed.

“We didn’t get much rest after the Saskatoon series, and even though we got through Portland pretty quick, it takes a toll on your body so you wanted that time to recover and fine tune some things and that’s what we did,” Mateychuk said.

Mateychuk, Moose Jaw’s all-time franchise points leader among defenceman, starred in the WHL Playoffs where he was named MVP after a 30-point (11 goal) postseason.

Tonight, the Warriors will face the hosts but playing away from home hasn’t bothered Mark O’Leary’s men; they didn’t lose in regulation on the road through the postseason.

“All playoffs we took it one game at a time and that’s exactly our mindset coming into this tournament,” said Atley Calvert. “They’re a fast team. We’ll have to be good with our details away when we don’t have the puck but at the end of the day we’re looking to put our best foot forward.”

For Saginaw, a long wait is finally over. Four hundred and twenty days after they were announced as hosts, the Spirit will hit the ice for the first game of the tournament.

“We’ve been looking forward to this day since I was traded here, some guys since the start of the year,” said Jorian Donovan (OTT). “It’s the Memorial Cup. I think everyone is pretty excited.”

While their playoffs ended in disappointment, the Spirit have a second chance at a championship.

Their roster is filled with future NHL talent as they have nine prospects in their lineup with Owen Beck – who played in the tournament last year with Peterborough – already an NHL player after he suited up with Montreal in 2022-23.

In Moose Jaw, they face another team with future NHL stars.

“They’re a very top-heavy team,” Donovan said. “A lot of skill guys, a lot of high draft picks as well. We have a game plan in place and I think more of the game plan is sticking to our style of play and worrying about us.”

Either way tonight however, history will be made as a first ever Memorial Cup victory will be celebrated.

Tonight’s game can be seen live on TSN 1/5, RDS, NHL Network (USA only) and CHL TV at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT.

2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow schedule:

May 24 – Game 1: Moose Jaw vs. Saginaw — 7:30pm ET

May 25 – Game 2: London vs. Drummondville — 4pm ET

May 26 – Game 3: Saginaw vs. Drummondville — 7:30pm ET

May 27 – Game 4: London vs. Moose Jaw — 7:30pm ET

May 28 – Game 5: Drummondville vs. Moose Jaw — 7:30pm ET

May 29 – Game 6: Saginaw vs. London — 7:30pm ET

May 30 – Tie-breaker (if necessary) — 7:30pm ET

June 1 – Semi-final — 7:30pm ET

June 2 – Final — 7:30pm ET