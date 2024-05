2024 Memorial Cup preview – Voltigeurs vs. Warriors – May 28

The math is simple tonight; win and you advance to Friday’s semi-final at the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow.

That’s the goal for both the Drummondville Voltigeurs and Moose Jaw Warriors ahead of this evening’s game at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT live on TSN, RDS, NHL Network and CHL TV.

“Our mindset is pretty simple,” Drummondville’s Alexis Gendron (PHI) said. “It’s to win this hockey game. We know that if we win, we go the semis.”

The Volts enter tonight’s game with a pair of losses; they fell 4-0 to London Saturday while Sunday they were beaten 4-3 Saginaw after they took a one-goal lead into the third period.

It creates a strange mindset where the Volts’ first two games of the tournament no longer matter.

“In this type of tournament it’s crazy to think that one game can change it all,” Gendron said. “We need to win this one. If we lose, our season is over. Our mindset is pretty simple, pretty positive … and play our A+ game.”

The Volts ran into a red-hot Michael Simpson in their opener as the two-time OHL champion turned away 31 shots although Drummondville had their opportunities most notably through Gendron on a second period breakaway and Huchette was denied by a spectacular save on a 2-on-1 rush later in the frame. Against Saginaw, Kassim Gaudet gave the Volts a late 3-2 lead in the second period but a pair of third period markers pushed the hosts to victory.

However, with their season on the line, the Volts admit they need to better this evening.

“We haven’t been playing good hockey lately,” Gendron said. “Our last two games have been so-so.”

For Moose Jaw, the situation is exactly the same.

The Warriors have narrowly lost both of its games thus far; they dropped a 5-4 decision to Saginaw Friday in the tournament opener while they were edged by the same scoreline Monday night by London.

“There were times we were real good but lots of times we needed to be better as well,” Ethan Semeniuk said post-game Monday. “We just need to clean that up for [Tuesday].”

With a top line that features future NHL starpower in Jagger Firkus (SEA), Matthew Savoie (BUF) and Brayden Yager (PIT), the Warriors can strike at any point. Through two games, the trio have combined for seven points but the Warriors remain the only club in the tournament yet to score on the power play.

“Our power play can win us games throughout during the regular season and playoffs,” Firkus said post-game. “We created looks but we need to get [the puck] in the back of the net.”

Nevertheless, a win today will secure a berth in Friday’s semi-final against either London or Saginaw.

“In tournament’s like these, you don’t have time to give up those goals or give up those games,” Firkus said. “We’re moving on to [Tuesday]. It’s a huge game. It’s do-or-die. We know our backs are against the wall so we know we have to come out and play.”

2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow schedule:

May 24 – Game 1: Moose Jaw 4-5 Saginaw

May 25 – Game 2: London 4-0 Drummondville

May 26 – Game 3: Saginaw 4-3 Drummondville

May 27 – Game 4: London 5-4 Moose Jaw

May 28 – Game 5: Drummondville vs. Moose Jaw — 7:30pm ET

May 29 – Game 6: Saginaw vs. London — 7:30pm ET

May 30 – Tie-breaker (if necessary) — 7:30pm ET

June 1 – Semi-final — 7:30pm ET

June 2 – Final — 7:30pm ET